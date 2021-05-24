Global Quantum Computing Market & Technologies Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2024
For the most recent “Global Quantum Computing Market & Technologies 2018-2024” report click here>>>
According to the “Global Quantum Computing Market – 2017-2024” report, the global quantum computing market* will grow at a CAGR of 24.6% throughout 2017-2024. We forecast that 2017-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.
We are in the midst of a “Quantum Computing Supremacy Race”, one that will result in groundbreaking computing power that surpasses the performance of digital supercomputers. The quantum computing technologies have the potential to change long-held dynamics in commerce, intelligence, military affairs and strategic balance of power. If you have been paying attention to the news on quantum computing and the evolution of industrial and national efforts towards realizing a scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computer that can tackle problems, unmanageable to current supercomputing capabilities, then you know that something big is stirring throughout the quantum world.
In a way that was unheard of five years ago, quantum physicists are now partnering with corporate tech giants, to develop quantum computing capabilities and technologies as the foundation of a second information age.
Advances in quantum computer design, fault-tolerant algorithms and new fabrication technologies are now transforming this “holy grail” technology into a realistic program poised to surpass traditional computation in some applications.
The 2-volume 511-page landmark report is the only comprehensive review of the global quantum computing market available today. This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for industry managers, investors and government decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging applications, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark their business plans.
Questions answered in this report include:
What was the global quantum computing market size in 2016?
What will the global quantum computing market size and trends be during 2017-2024?
Which are the quantum computing submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
What drives the customers to purchase quantum computing solutions and services?
What are the quantum computer applications & services trends?
What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
What are the challenges to the quantum computing market penetration & growth?
Who are the industry players?
How and where to invest in quantum computing industry?
With 511 pages and 232 tables & figures, this report covers 17 vertical, 24 national, and 4 regional markets, as well as 4 revenue sources, offering for each of the 81 submarkets 2016 assessments and 2017-2024 forecasts and analyses.
(*) Including: product & services sales and government-funded research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E)
Why Buy This Report?
A. Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
1] By 24 national markets:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
UK
France
The Netherlands
Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland
Germany
Switzerland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Saudi Arabia
Other GCC
Israel
South Africa
Rest of ME&A
India
China
Japan
Singapore
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
2] By 4 sectors:
National Security
Government
Gov. Funded RDT&E
Industry & Business Sectors
3] by 17 vertical markets
Defense & Intelligence
Homeland Security & Public Safety
Government & Public Services
Gov. Funded RDT&E
Banking & Securities
Manufacturing & Logistics
Insurance
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Retail & Wholesale
Information Technology Industry
Telecommunication
Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation
Energy & Utilities
Web, Media & Entertainment
Smart Cities
Cybersecurity
Other Vertical Markets
4] By 4 revenue sources
Systems Sales
Quantum Software Sales
Quantum Computing as a Service
Government Funded RDT&E
5] By 4 regional markets
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
ROW
B. Detailed market analysis framework includes:
Business Opportunities
SWOT Analysis
Competitive Analysis
Business Environment
C. 41 Quantum Computing Bids, and Projects Data are provided
D. The report includes the following appendices:
Appendix A: Introduction to Quantum Computing
Appendix B: Quantum Information Technologies
Appendix C: Quantum Computing Hardware
Appendix D: Quantum Computing Software
Appendix E: Quantum Encryption
Appendix F: Global 50 Top Supercomputers
Appendix G: Industry Investment in Quantum Computing – 2006-2016
Appendix H: NQIT R&D Projects
Appendix I: Exascale Computing
Appendix J: Market Background by Country
Appendix K: Key Quantum Computing Patents
Appendix L: Links to 31 Quantum Computing Academic Research Centers
Appendix M: Quantum Conferences Links
Appendix N: Glossary
Appendix O: References
E. The report includes over 300 links to the Quantum Computing community information sources
F. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 55 Quantum Computing companies:
1Qbit
Agilent Technologies
Aifotec AG
Airbus Group
Alcatel-Lucent
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Anyon Systems, Inc
Artiste-qb.net
Avago Technologies
Booz Allen Hamilton
British Telecommunications (BT)
Cambridge Quantum Computing
Ciena Corporation
Cyoptics
D Wave Systems Inc
Eagle Power Technologies, Inc
Entanglement Partners
Emcore Corporation
Enablence Technologies
Finisar Corporation
Fuijitsu Limited
Google Quantum AI Lab
H-Bar Quantum Consultants
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
IBM
Infinera Corporation
Intel Corporation
ID Quantique
IonQ
JDS Uniphase Corporation
Kaiam Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corp.
MagiQ Technologies, Inc.
Microsoft Quantum Architectures and
Computation Group (QuArC)
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
NEC
Nokia Bell Labs
NTT Basic Research Laboratories and
NTT Secure Platform Laboratories
Post-Quantum
QbitLogic
QC Ware Corp.
Quantum Circuits
Quantum Hardware Inc
Qubitekk
QxBranch
Quintessence Labs
Raytheon BBN
Rigetti Computing
SeQureNet
SK Telecom
Sparrow Quantum
Toshiba
Xanadu
G. The report includes a detailed background of 55 Quantum Computing Business Opportunities by the following Quantum Computing Applications and Vertical Markets:
Search Engines
Business Intelligence
Software/Hardware Validation and Verification
Image and Pattern Recognition
National Security Intelligence
Defense
Public Safety
Homeland Security
Government & Public Services
Banking & Financial Services
Financial Electronic Trading & Trading Strategies
Smart Manufacturing & Logistics
Mission Planning/Scheduling and Logistics
Insurance
Medical Diagnostics
Medical Treatments
Pharmacology
Protein Folding
Retail & Wholesale
Information Technology Industry
Telecommunication
Automotive & Transportation
Aerospace
Energy & Utilities
Energy Systems & Photovoltaics
Energy Exploration
Web, Media & Entertainment
Smart Cities
Cybersecurity
Quantum Computing Systems
Quantum Computing Software
Quantum Computing as a Service on the Cloud
Academia & National Labs
Graph Theory Problems
Material Science
Marine Science
Bioinformatics
Climate Modeling & Weather Predictions
Seismic Survey
Risk Management
Simulation
Video Compression
Quantum Cryptography
Post-quantum Cryptography
Optimization Problems
Quantum-Assisted Optimization
Reservoir Optimization Applications
Utilities Management Optimization
Quantum Machine Learning
Quantum Reinforcement Learning
Big Data & Predictive Analytics
Material Science
Quantum Sampling
Quantum Chemistry
Monte Carlo Simulation