Global Software Defined Anything (SDx) Market- Top Manufacturers, Product, Growth, Analysis, Application

Software-defined anything (SDx) is an important yet ambiguous term that refers to new changes happening in the IT world. It is a movement toward promoting a greater role for software systems in controlling different kinds of hardware – more specifically, making software more “in command” of multi-piece hardware systems and allowing for software control of a greater range of devices.

The software-defined anything market based on vertical has been classified into telecom and ITES, BFSI, education, consumer goods and retail, logistics and warehouse, healthcare, government and defense, and others. The market for the healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate.

The software-defined anything market based on deployment mode is divided into on-premises and cloud. The market for the on-premises mode is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for on-premise deployment mode is growing rapidly and gaining gradual momentum because of steady adoption in specialized end-use applications.

North America is likely to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period, growing at a significant CAGR. The North American software-defined anything market is driven by various factors such as technological advancements and early adoption of SDA-related technologies in this region.

In 2018, the global Software Defined Anything (SDx) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Microsoft

IBM

HP

Cisco Systems

Dell EMC

VMware

Citrix Systems

NEC

Fujitsu

Juniper Networks

Western Digital

Market by Product Type:

Cloud

On Premise

Market by Application:

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Education

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Other

