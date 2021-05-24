Global Special Graphite Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
Description
To keep up with the recent advancements, the graphite markets have come up with a special type of graphite that is a finer grade carbon and is stable in nature. Isotropic graphite is one such special graphite which has superior features due to its microfine structure. Its application in nuclear plants, renewable energy industry,and atomic power industry is owing to its reliable property. Such industries require accuracy and innovation.
Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Special Graphite market.
Drivers:
The special graphite market is steadily increasing as there is a surge in developing hi-tech products, advancements in technology and demand for products which are thermal resistant and don’t expand due to the heat. Isotropic Graphite is made from coke/coal while traditional graphite is not isotropic in nature, weaker and not heat resistant. Conventional graphite has different properties and is a weak electric conductor. Special graphite is used in a variety of application in many industries like aerospace, nuclear power plants, electrical etc. The products are high in density, intensity,and purity.
Innovation in manufacturing newer version of graphite pose challenges to the special graphite market.
The market is segmented by End-User Industry:
photovoltaic
electrical & electronics
Semiconductor Industry
Foundry & Metallurgy Field
The market is segmented by Product Type:
Isotropic Graphite
Extruded Graphite
Moulded Graphite
solar cells
atomic power stations
aerospace
semiconductors
metallurgical processes
Due to the recent developments in government policies of supporting the use of solar energy and promoting it, the special graphite market has shown an unexpected surge in growth in many countries where the policies are adopted. Special graphite is used to make high-end products which possess special characteristics like being thermal resistant and non-reactive. These products are also much cheaper than its previous versions.
The U.S. and also North America are the largest consumers of it while Japan produces special graphite in large amounts. The Asia Pacific is soon becoming an emerging market for special graphite due to its solar farm constructions.
Some of the major players in the market include:
Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.
SGL Group (The Carbon Company)
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.
Mersen SA
Graftech International
Ibiden Co. Ltd.
