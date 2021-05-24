Global Syringes and Cannulas Market Current and Upcoming Trends in 2019 – 2025 – Key Players are BD, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Terumo, Smiths Group and Other
Syringes and cannulas are medical equipment used for the purpose of injection of drugs or extraction of body fluids. Syringes contain a needle and a hollow cylinder attached with as sliding plunger. Cannula consists of a hollow thin tube with a retractable inner core. Cannula tubes are used as connectors to introduce drugs, extract body fluid or deliver supplemental oxygen.
Syringes and cannulas are the primary medical instruments used in healthcare facilities for applications ranging from normal drug injections to complex surgeries. Increasing pool of patients and number of surgeries are driving the demand for syringes and cannulas substantially. Further, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and HIV epidemic have fuelled the consumption of syringes and cannulas.
The global Syringes and Cannulas market anticipated to Grow rapidly during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Syringes and Cannulas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Syringes and Cannulas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BD
Medtronic
- Braun Melsungen
Edwards Lifesciences
Terumo
Smiths Group
Novo Nordisk
Arab Medical Equipment
Abu Dhabi Medical Devices
Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Syringes
Cannulas
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Syringes and Cannulas Market Overview
2 Global Syringes and Cannulas Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Syringes and Cannulas Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Syringes and Cannulas Consumption by Regions
5 Global Syringes and Cannulas Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Syringes and Cannulas Market Analysis by Applications
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Syringes and Cannulas Business
8 Syringes and Cannulas Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
10 Market Dynamics
11 Global Syringes and Cannulas Market Forecast
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
