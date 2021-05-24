Global Tartaric Acid Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Description Tartaric acid is a carboxylic acid that naturally occurs in grapes, apricot, tamarind, oranges, and banana. It can also be synthetically produced from maleic anhydride. Tartaric acid can be found in mainly three forms- dextrorotatory, levorotatory, and meso tartaric acid. Apart from food, it mainly finds application in wine manufacturing, pharmaceutical, wine and in theconstruction industry as ananti-set agent.

End-user/Technology

Tartaric acid mainly application in food, wine manufacturing, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, construction and wine industry.

In the manufacturing of jam, fruit juice, soft drinks and pickles, it is used as preservative and additive.

In winemaking, it is used to maintain finished product color, taste, and chemical stability. Used as apreservative, improves tartness and reduces pH level in thewine.

In the cosmetics industry, this is used as a base compound for a range of body creams.

In the manufacturing process,of various building materials such as gypsum board and cement, it is used as a retarding agent to delay setting.

Market Dynamics

Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows

Food applications like packaged food industry and beverage industry

Health benefits associated with natural tartaric acid

Increasinglyusedas an organic excipient in the pharmaceutical industry

Upswing in construction activities will create new growth avenues for companies in GCC region

Challenges faced by this market are as follows

Intense competition among vendors due to similar product offering

Seasonal fluctuation in availability of raw materials in case of natural tartaric acid

Restricted use of synthetic tartaric acid in food, beverages, metal finishing, leather tanning and wine industry.

Market Segmentation

The global market can be segmented in terms of application and sources. On the basis of application, it can be segmented into

Food

Wine manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Construction

Wine

On the basis of sources, it can be segmented into grapes, bananas, tamarinds, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Europe accounted for the highest share in 2016. In case of developing markets including Asian countries and particularly the Asia-Pacific region, application of tartaric acid in foods and beverages for products like wine, pharmaceuticals and packaged food, is expected to grow due to increasing demand for processed foods and beverages. Increasing use of tartaric acid as achelating agent for winemaking in European countries like Italy, Spain, and France is also expected to increase the demand.

Key Players

Some of the major players include DistellerieMazzaris.p.a, Australian Tartaric Products, Caviro, Ninghai Organic Chemical Factory, Innovatra, Hangzhou Booking Chemical Engineering Company Ltd., IndustriasVinicas,LegreMante and others.

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

North America

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific