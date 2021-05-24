Global Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Telecom Billing is the group of processes of communications service providers that are responsible to collect consumption data, calculate charging and billing information, produce bills to customers, process their payments and manage debt collection. Cloud computing is the new in telecom billing that catalyzes important modifications in traditional billing architectures.Â

The increased use of mobile wallet is one of the interesting trends that has gained traction in recent times. The convergent charging software helps the telecom operators integrate the charging system with various financial institutions for transferring money or paying bills. For instance, Bharti Airtel Ltd. offers a mobile wallet service that allows subscribers to use their mobile phone for every payment option. Japanese telecom operator NTT DoCoMo has a mobile wallet service that allows mobile phone users to replace their existing credit card with the mobile phone

The market is dominated by prepaid subscribers with close to 80% of GSM subscribers using these services. Currently, many telecom service providers are adopting a customer-centric business model to increase their prepaid customer base. As a result, they are combining multiple services and offering bundled services based on individual requirements. Also, most telecom operators are using an online billing process for bill generation and payment receipt instead of sending individual bills.

In 2018, the global Telecom Cloud Billing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Inquire before buying at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/652638

This report focuses on the global Telecom Cloud Billing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Cloud Billing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amdocs

CSC

CGI

NetCracker

Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded Billing

Convergent Billing

D2C Billing

Prepaid Billing

Post-Paid Billing

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Enterprises

Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Telecom-Cloud-Billing-Services-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Cloud Billing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Cloud Billing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Cloud Billing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Request a sample at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/652638

Contact Us:

Mr. Jeet Jain (Sales Manager)

[email protected]

USA: +1 (240) 284 8070 | UK: +44 20 3290 4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook