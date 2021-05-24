Global Teleradiology Market Forecast 2019 to 2025

Marketresearchnest.Com Adds “Global Teleradiology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report To Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 96 Pages With Multiple Tables And Figures In It

Teleradiology is the technique that enables to obtain images in one location, transmit them over a distance, and view them remotely for diagnostic or consultative purposes using electronic transmission devices. Teleradiology allows more timely interpretation of radiologic images in case of emergency, shortage or unavailability of the radiologist. Users at different locations can view images simultaneously. Teleradiology allows radiologic consultation without on-site radiologic support. Teleradiology is of prime importance in diagnosis, consultation and education of students, doctors and paramedical staff, scientific research, administration, management, planning and improvement of public health.

The key factors that drive the growth ofÂ teleradiology marketÂ are advancements in medical digital technology, rapid interpretation of images in an emergency situations remotely, and rise in the number of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries, and others. In addition, latest IT infrastructure and rise in healthcare expenditure caters to the market growth. However, low availability of broadband networks and dearth of skilled professionals majorly restraint the market growth. Development of low power consuming, wireless, and portable x-ray technologies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

While the market has mostly positive growth prospects, the cost-intensive nature of the teleradiology industry owing to the high costs of technologically advanced medical imaging machines central to teleradiology setups remains one of the toughest challenges for the market. This factor, coupled with the sorry state of broadband networks in several emerging markets and rural dwellings could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent in the next few years.

The Americas dominated the teleradiology market and accounted for almost 50% of the overall market share. The teleradiology market in this region is primarily driven by the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare institutions, and their acceptance of new healthcare technologies. Factors such as a rise in healthcare initiatives by the governments and increased funding to boost RandD in teleradiology will positively impact the market growth in the region by 2023.

In 2018, the global Teleradiology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request Free Sample Research Report https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/654385

Top Manufacturers/Players, Sales Volume, Price, Revenue (Million Usd) and Market Share For Each Manufacturer/Player:

Agfa HealthCare

Siemens Healthcare

StatRad

vRad

Market by Product Type:

X-Ray

CT

Ultrasound

MRI

Nuclear Imaging

Market by Application:

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Gastroenterology

Others

Browse Detail Report With In-Depth Toc At

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Teleradiology-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

The Study Objectives Of This Report Are:

To Analyze Global Teleradiology Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunity, Key Market And Key Players.

To Present The Teleradiology Development In United States, Europe And China.

To Strategically Profile The Key Players And Comprehensively Analyze Their Development Plan And Strategies.

To Define, Describe And Forecast The Market By Product Type, Market And Key Regions.

Order a Purchase Report Copy At

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/654385

About Us:

Marketresearchnest.Com Is The Most Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Products And Services On The Web. We Offer Reports From Almost All Top Publishers And Update Our Collection On Daily Basis To Provide You With Instant Online Access To The World’s Most Complete And Recent Database Of Expert Insights On Global Industries, Organizations, Products, And Trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(Ind) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook