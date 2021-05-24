Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

TETRA is an evolving open digital trunked mobile radio standard with a high growth potential. It is developed to meet the requirements of PMR users in the public safety, commercial and industrial, transportation, government, utilities, PAMR, oil and gas, and military sectors. TETRA is the most preferred voice service for public safety users outside North America.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Integration of LTE networks with the PMR technology. PMR performs voice communication using the circuit switching technology, while VoLTE is carried as voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) packets. LTE is anticipated to deliver voice services over an Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS), which uses the PMR technology to transfer voice. Also, the advent of LTE for tactical communication is focused on broadband mobile data.

One of the major drivers for this market is demand for reliable and cost-effective TETRA systems. Dedicated TETRA systems separate themselves from the typical commercial public telecom networks on two factors: minimal time for the deployment of a TETRA system and a high level of application support by mission-specific communication networks. Compared with other systems. TETRA systems involve a lesser number of devices to cover a similar area. Therefore, the time taken to implement this service is also less compared with other systems.

In 2018, the global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus Group

JVCKENWOOD

Motorola Solutions

Sepura

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Portable

Vehicular

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Public Safety

Utilities

Military and Defence

Industrial

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

