Image Sensors Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates

The global image sensors market was valued at USD 14.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 26.57 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2019-2024. Due to the growing demand for smartphones, security cameras, high-definition cameras, and camcorders, the image sensors market is expected to record steep growth during the forecast period.

– Image sensors are used primarily in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of the image. These imaging applications have found high adoption in industrial, automotive, media, medical, and consumer applications. The manufacturers, across the globe, are striving to improve major parameters, such as resolution, performance, and pixel size for better quality in unwanted circumstances.

– CMOS image sensors are dominating the market currently, owing to their various associated benefits over CCD sensors. It is estimated that CMOS sensors offer high-speed frame rate, higher resolution, improved noise characteristics, and quantum efficiency, which has made many companies prefer this technology over CCD.

– With strict safety regulations by governments, many companies are employing driver-assistance and safety cameras as the standard. In addition, ADAS systems and innovations in autonomous vehicle technology are having a positive impact on the market.

– The major challenge will be faced by the OCMs due to the diminishing of the CCD technology market. Also, some companies have even stopped manufacturing the CCD image sensors.

