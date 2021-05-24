Internet Radio Market 2025: Top Key Players iTUNES, Winamp, Spider Player

The emergence of 4G/5G network and decreasing cost of streaming is driving global internet radio market. Huge data storage capacity and feasibility of Wi-Fi at home and offices are fuelling the global internet radio market growth. Majorly internet radio is used for media & entertainment, computer & software, retail stores, travel airlines, hotels & restaurants and insurance service providers. Internet radio is also referred as net radio, e-radio, online radio or web radio. The audio streamed by internet radio cannot be downloaded, replayed or paused in the middle of streaming.

The entrance of new players in the market and strategic partnerships between global and regional players are making the internet radio market competitive and amplifying the global internet radio market. By device support segmentation, smartphones account for the major market share among PCs and tablets in internet radio market. The demand for internet radio from automotive sector will also increase during the forecast period due to the rapid evolution of connected car and will contribute to the growth of global internet radio market.

Internet Radio Market: Drivers and challenges

The growing penetration of smartphones with 4G/5G connections is boosting global internet radio market. Technological advantages like increased bandwidth, high internet speed and storing large amount of data are the major drivers for internet radio market. The declining cost of internet bandwidth and reduced cost of streaming are the factors contributing to the growth of internet radio market.

Digital platforms are constantly replacing internet radio and is threat to internet radio market. Another major challenge faced by internet radio is high setup cost. As the number of listeners is not known by the service providers, 10 listener costs as much as 10,000 listeners. Another factor hindering global internet radio market is poor connectivity in rural areas.

Internet Radio Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on device support:

Internet radio market is segmented based on the operating system used by the end-user. Internet radio market is classified as IOS, Android and Windows.

Segmentation based on audio format:-

Internet radio market is segmented based on the format of audio. Generally audio formats used are MP3, WMA, OGG, RA and AAC Plus.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21331

Segmentation based on media player:-

Internet radio market is segmented based on the media player used by the end-user. Most commonly used media players are Windows media player, iTUNES, Winamp, Spider Player and Others.