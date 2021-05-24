Inventory Tags Market Competitive Dynamics, Size, Global Outlook And forecast To 2022
Summary
Global Inventory Tags Market Size, share, Growth, Trends by Technology (Barcodes, RFID & QR Codes), by Materials (Metal, Plastic, and Paper), by End-User (Industrial, Retail, Logistic and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022
Inventory Tags Market Scenario
Tags attached to inventory items to provide the required information about the finished products, raw materials, and other stored elements are called inventory tags. The increasing concerns for efficient tracking of an enterprise assets, need for managing an efficient supply chain are the major driving factors for the growth of inventory tags market. Additionally, the adoption of real time tracking system is also fueling the growth of this market. Different types of materials used for the inventory tags such as metal, plastics and others. Metal type inventory tags are largely used because of more durability. However, high initial cost & lack of skilled labor may hamper the growth of global inventory tags market.
Inventory tags market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 4% by 2022.
Key Players
We recognize the key players in the global inventory tags market as Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S), Tyco International Plc. (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S), Brady Corporation (U.S), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Alien Technology Inc. (U.S), Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S), Checkpoint Systems Inc. (U.S), Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands), and Cenveo Inc. (U.S)
Regional Analysis of Global Inventory Tags Market
European region dominates the global Inventory Tags Market. The key factors like advancement in technologies and simultaneous implementation of the developed products are driving the growth of this market in European region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for inventory tags market because rising awareness of using inventory tags, rapid growth in industrialization as well as the growing retail industry are the factors driving the market in APAC region. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.
Study Objectives of Global Inventory Tags Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the global inventory tags market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To Analyze the Global Inventory Tags Market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market segmented by Technologies, Materials, End-Use and Regions
- To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the inventory tags market.
