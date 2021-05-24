IoT Monetization Market Expanding Massively by 2019-2027 Profiling Leading Players – Amdocs, Cisco Systems, Flexera, Gemalto NV, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Netcracker, Samsung

IoT monetization is the process of revenue generation for an organization through the support of IoT enabled devices such as smartphones, smart appliances, smart home, smart cameras, and others. With new smaller, wearable devices and connected IoT sensors, organizations can cost-effectively monitor, analyze and manage their revenue-generating operations. The key factors such as growing advancement in cloud-based technology, increasing smartphone users, and rising emergence of smart appliances that are useful in building smart cities & offices among others are propelling the growth of IoT Monetization market. However, lack of power-efficient devices and security concern among customers are some of the major challenges that are expected to hamper the IoT monetization market growth.

The “Global IoT Monetization Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT monetization market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global IoT monetization market with detailed market segmentation by the deployment type, application, and geography. The global IoT monetization market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT monetization market.

Key Benefits-

– To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global IoT Monetization Market

– To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Companies profiled in this report include:

1. Amdocs

2. Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Jasper)

3. Flexera

4. Gemalto NV

5. Intel Corporation

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Netcracker Inc. (NEC Corporation)

8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9. SAP SE

10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT monetization market based on the deployment type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT monetization market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The overall IoT monetization market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the IoT monetization market.

What our report offers:

– IoT Monetization Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– IoT Monetization Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the IoT Monetization market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends