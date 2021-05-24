know in details about Catalytic Converter Market 2019-2027 | Industry Trends and Growth Opportunities

A catalytic converter is a device used as exhaust emission control device which reduces toxic gases and pollutants from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by a catalyzing a redox reaction. The catalytic converter market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as stringent fuel efficiency & emission regulations around the globe to influence the demand of catalytic converters and also increasing vehicle sales and production boosts the market growth. However, increasing sales of battery electric vehicles is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The Catalytic Converter Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products from the past three years.

The report also includes the profiles of key catalytic converter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BASF SE

BENTELER International

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.

Continental AG

Eberspcher

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Standard Motor Products Europe

Tenneco Inc.

The global catalytic converter market is segmented on the basis of type the market is segmented as Three way catalytic converter (TWCC) ,four-way catalytic converter (FWCC),diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC),selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and lean nox trap (LNT).On the basis of vehicle type, material and by off highway vehicle. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger car, heavy commercial and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), truck and bus. On the basis of material the market is segmented palladium, platinum and rhodium. On the basis of the highway vehicle the market is segmented as agricultural tractors, construction equipment and mining equipment.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The catalytic converter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Catalytic Converter Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Catalytic Converter Market Analysis- Global Analysis Catalytic Converter Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Material Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Off-Highway Vehicle Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Catalytic Converter Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

