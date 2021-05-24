Liquid Applied Membrane Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ more than 7.5% Billion by 2024 and stand out as the biggest contributer to the globe | 360 Market Updates
Liquid Applied Membrane Market Report Title: “Liquid Applied Membrane Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
Liquid Applied Membrane Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Liquid Applied Membrane market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Liquid Applied Membrane Market Overview:
The market for liquid applied membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied is the growing usage of waterproofing membranes to maintain the longevity of buildings. However, the availability of substitutes such as sheet membranes is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
– Roofing segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing construction activities across the world.
– Increasing office space construction is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.
– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Liquid Applied Membrane Market Report:
Key Trends Of Liquid Applied Membrane Market:
Roofing Application is Expected to Dominate the Market
– The waterproofing of concrete roofs has always been a great challenge to the engineers and coating specifiers. With the increased complexity of structural movements, the growing concern for leakages in the concrete structures has carved the needs for diverse waterproofing systems for a long time.456- An effective and durable waterproofing system is absolutely critical to ensure the long-term durability of the concrete slabs as well as to keep maintenance costs low by avoiding costly repairs.456- Liquid applied membranes that cure to form rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membranes are capable of stretching and returning to its original shape without damage. These membranes have found wide acceptance in the roofing market. 456- These membranes are applied in roofing by conventional methods like brush, roller or single component airless spray, with a single coat yielding around 450-500 microns per coat with a re-coat window of four hours. They have an excellent crack bridging abilities to tackle the structural movements in the concrete. They also possess puncture resistance quality to build landscaping, gardens, and ballast or pavers over them, without undermining the integrity of the waterproofed layer.456- The liquid applied membranes in roofing offer complete water-tightness with long life expectancy and minimal maintenance. These membranes are applied without the use of bitumen, open flames, or solvents and they do not contain seams or stitches.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. United States is the largest market for liquid applied membranes in North America. This is majorly owing to the increase in the number of housing projects, growing underground water construction requirements, and rising infrastructural developments in the country.456- Residential construction for single families witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. This has led to a significant increase in the demand for liquid applied membrane in the country.456- In Mar 2019, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided to allocate an estimated USD 6 billion in Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans for water infrastructure projects.456- Additionally, the country has more than 100 million square feet of space still under construction for office requirements. Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the market for liquid applied membrane is expected to witness a high growth in the country during the forecast period.
Reasons to Purchase Liquid Applied Membrane Market Report:
- The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Liquid Applied Membrane market.
- Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.
- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Liquid Applied Membrane market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
