Liquid Applied Membrane Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ more than 7.5% Billion by 2024 and stand out as the biggest contributer to the globe | 360 Market Updates

The market for liquid applied membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied is the growing usage of waterproofing membranes to maintain the longevity of buildings. However, the availability of substitutes such as sheet membranes is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Roofing segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing construction activities across the world.

– Increasing office space construction is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Sika AG

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henry Company

Johns Manville

Kemper System America Inc.