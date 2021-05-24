Managed Print Services Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates

Managed Print Services Market Report Title: “Managed Print Services Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Managed Print Services Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Managed Print Services market

Managed Print Services Market Overview:

The managed print services market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Most Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) are looking for ways to improve their productivity and cut costs, and taking a closer look at the way they handle documents is a good place to start.

– The initiatives by the organizations to reduce the paper wastage has contributed substantially to the growth of the market. The companies are trying to restrict the usage of paper. As managed print services help in controlling the wastage, its growth is going to get a boost in the near future.

– Reduction in the cost involved is noticed when companies adapt managed print services. These cost reductions help the firms in expanding their profit margins.

– The companies are apprehending the costs associated with the printing that were neglected before and costed a major chunk.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Xerox Corporation

Ricoh Company Ltd.

HP Development Company

L.P.

Canon

Inc.

Brother UK Ltd

Lexmark International

Inc.

Konica Minolta

Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Toshiba Corporation