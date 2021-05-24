Market Study: Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 8.7% Billion by 2024 and contribute to globe | 360 Market Updates

Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market Report Title: “Blockchain Market in Healthcare – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Blockchain Market in Healthcare market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market Overview:

The blockchain market in healthcare was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. In 2018, the Illinois Blockchain initiative launched several pilots including a birth registration pilot to develop secure identity solutions and a pilot to develop blockchain health provider credentialing solutions. Proposals like these are forecasted to improve market condition.

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, with public reports of hacking and phishing incidents reminding us how vulnerable patient data remains. According to Breach Barometer 2019 Report, more than 15 million patient records were breached in 2018. These incidents allow blockchain vendors to launch new solutions.

– Government mandates also require healthcare industries to come up with innovative ways to manage their assets. From February 2019, the Falsified Medicines Directive came into force across the EU and require all prescription medicines to come with a security feature enabling hospitals, pharmacies or healthcare providers to verify their authenticity.

– One of the biggest challenges faced by the healthcare industry is lack of understanding and awareness of a trustless system. Most of the use cases of blockchain are in BFSI sector. Also, the bad reputation of bitcoin highlighted by media discourages the market expansion.

