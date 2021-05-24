Market Study: France Packaging Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 1.76% Billion by 2024 and contribute to globe | 360 Market Updates

France Packaging Market Report Title: “France Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

France Packaging Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of France Packaging market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

France Packaging Market Overview:

France packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.76% in the forecast period. The French economy has one of the world’s largest GDPs, and the French packaging market is among the largest and the most attractive and mature in the world due to its size and the level of demand from domestic consumption. One of the major reason for slow growth is market becoming mature in terms of packaging solution adoption in the nation.

– The moderately growing market, influenced by changing demographics and factors such as urbanization, as well as employment rates, have a clear impact on consumer spending power and purchasing habits. Due to these changes, the need for new packaging types such as convenience, value-for-money, multi-packs, and smaller single-serve packs are increasing. In terms of packaging material, rigid plastics and flexible packaging are leading the market.

– Also, the growth in the number of tourists in France is causing increased demand for traditional French food and beverages and the extended used of multi-lingual labels for traditional French products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth.

– However, wine consumption has decreased in France, and this decline is expected to considerably impact the demand for glass bottles, which are used for wine packaging. Also, the high rate of unemployment in France coupled with low disposable income is impacting consumer purchase decisions who lookout for low-cost goods. Hence, these factors are restraining the market growth.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14135525

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

AR Packaging Group AB

DS Smith PLC

Smurfit Kappa

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Amcor Limited

Rexam (Ball Corporation)

RPC Group PLC

Owens Illinois Inc.

Ardagh Group

Mondi Group

Bemis Company

Inc.

Ametek

Inc.

Crown Holding