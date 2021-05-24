New Tactics of Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market by Payload Capacity (500-700 Kg, 701-1,000 Kg, 1,001-3,000 Kg, and 3,001 Kg & above), End-user Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Mining, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The heavy payload robotic arm market is expected to reach $13,620.96 million by 2025 from $9,740.57 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period (2018-2025). The robotic arm constitutes a programmable mechanical arm which aids in performing tasks that require precision, repetition, are challenging, as well as labor-intensive, and deemed potentially hazardous for humans. Further, the use of robotic arm facilitates improvement of the operational efficiency of the manufacturing plant through seamless continuous operation with consistent quality and ensures the workplace safety for labor. Among these, the heavy payload robotic arms are specially designed and suitable for heavy duty applications as well as heavier payloads of numerous payload capacities. For instance, the heavy payload robotic arm finds application in picking & placing, machine loading, palletizing & de-palletizing, material handling, and milling applications among others. Moreover, the growth in popularity of cobot (collaborative robot) towards the simultaneous working of robot through robotic arm and individuals in heavy duty industrial applications has also added to the popularity of heavy payload robotic arm across different industry verticals and machineries. Thus, the heavy payload robotic arm plays a crucial role in certain industrial applications in numerous manufacturing and production processes.

The rise in adoption of efficient automated solutions across industrial assembly line is one of the major factor driving the growth of the heavy payload robotic arm market during the forecast period. In addition, the improvements in the manufacturing and production capabilities of fast-growing economies of the Asian region, such as China and India are expected to provide profitable business opportunities for the market players. Factors such as increase in demand from end-user industries, emphasis on improving the operational efficiency, and reduction of cost is projected to fuel the robotic arms demand for heavy duty applications in the emerging markets. Moreover, high cost of labor and maintenance of the existing robotic arm in the developed economies is anticipated to propel the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market in the coming years. However, the high cost initial investment towards robotic arm and subsequent maintenance are expected to hinder the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market. In addition, the lack of skilled operators, and technicians especially in the emerging economies is also projected to have a negative influence on the market growth. Continuous investment as well as support for numerous R&D activities can provide potentially profitable business opportunities for the market players.

The global heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented based on payload capacity, end-user industry, and region. The manufacturers offer several types of robotic arms for different payload ranges that depend on the application and end-user industry. Thus, based on payload capacity the market is broadly classified into 500 Kg, 501-700 Kg, 701-1,000 Kg, 1,001-3,000 Kg, and 3,001 Kg & above payload capacities of the robotic arm. The manufacturing and production plant generally deal with heavy payloads during various industrial processes such as machine loading, milling, picking & placing, transportation, and machine tending to name a few processes. Also, these processes generally require repetition, and are labor intensive, which has fueled the adoption of heavy payload robotic arm across different market verticals. As a result, by end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, machinery, mining, and others. To gain a diverse insight, the market is analyzed across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Currently, the global heavy payload robotic arm market is dominated by the key players namely: ABB Ltd., Kuka Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Vulcan Engineering Co., and Comau S.P.A. among others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global heavy payload robotic arm market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter-s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Payload Capacity

– 500-700 Kg

– 701-1,000 Kg

– 1,001-3,000 Kg

– 3,001 Kg & Above

By End-user Industry

– Automotive

– Machinery

– Mining

– Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ABB Ltd.

– Kuka Robotics

– Fanuc Corporation

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

– Yaskawa America Inc

– Vulcan Engineering Co.

– Ellison Technologies

– Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd

– Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

– Comau SpA

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2016

3.5. Product Prices

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in manufacturing capabilities of Asian countries

3.6.1.2. Increased labor costs in developed economies

3.6.1.3. Long term benefits of robotic arms

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High cost of initial investment and maintenance

3.6.2.2. Lack of skilled labor

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Support in R&D of industrial robots

Chapter 4: HEAVY PAYLOAD ROBOTIC ARM MARKET, BY payload capacity

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by payload capacity

4.2. 500-700 Kg

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. 701-1,000 Kg

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. 1,001-3,000 Kg

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. 3,001 Kg & above

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: HEAVY PAYLOAD ROBOTIC ARM MARKET, BY end-user industry

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

5.2. Automotive

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Machinery

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Mining

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: HEAVY PAYLOAD ROBOTIC ARM MARKet, BY region

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.2.4.1.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.2.4.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.2.4.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. UK market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.3.4.1.2. UK market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Germany market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.3.4.2.2. Germany market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. France market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.3.4.3.2. France market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.3.4.4. Italy

6.3.4.4.1. Italy market size and forecast, by payload capacity

6.3.4.4.2. Italy market size and forecast, by end-user industry

Continue @…



