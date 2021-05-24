New Tactics of Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market by Technology (Cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi), Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Logistics & Transportation, and Healthcare), and Application (Home Automation, Mobile Payment System, Utilities Management System, Traffic Control System, and Others) – Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Over-the-air (OTA) testing is conducted for wireless devices to ensure the receiver and antenna performance. Devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, routers, and others, are some of the examples that are required to undergo the OTA testing. In addition, a number of organizations, such as regulatory agencies, standard organizations, industrial bodies, and telecom carriers, requires the testing for further procedures of the devices. Owing to rise and penetration of internet of things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) devices, there is a demand for the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market. Also, the trend of smart cities and smart homes has been increasing, which gives an added advantage to this market. Furthermore, emerging technologies, such as 5G, are expected to propel the growth of the global OTA testing market.

The report includes the study of the global OTA testing market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. In addition, the study includes Porterâ€™s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The global OTA market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, application, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. As per industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, logistics, healthcare, and government. Depending on application, the market is bifurcated into home automation, mobile payment system, utilities management product, traffic control system, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Microwave Vision Group (MVG), and SGS, are included in the report.

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market.

An in-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2025.

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and determine the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Cellular

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi

By Industry Vertical

– Aerospace & defense

– Consumer electronics

– Automotive

– Logistics & transportation

– Healthcare

By Application

– Home automation

– Mobile payment system

– Utilities management system

– Traffic control system

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in penetration of IoT and smart devices

3.5.1.2. Growth of smart cities

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Testing over extreme conditions

3.5.2.2. Large size and high cost of testing devices

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Roll out of 5G

CHAPTER 4: OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TESTING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cellular

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Bluetooth

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Wi-Fi

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TESTING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

5.1. Overview

5.2. Aerospace & defense

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Consumer electronics

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Automotive

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Logistics and transportation

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Healthcare

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Home automation

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Mobile payment systems

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Utilities management system

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Traffic control systems

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue @…



