Nutricosmetics Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

The global nutricosmetics market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Nutricosmetics promote the concept of beauty through a healthy body. These products are taken orally, either as pills or liquids. These products have active ingredients, which of-fer a vital link between the health and cosmetic properties of nutritional ingredients.

Drivers & Restraints

The growing demand for cosmetics with natural additives, growing concern for healthy ag-ing and changing beauty perceptions & trends are the major drivers for the nutricosmetics market. The perceptions of people regarding beauty have changed in the past few years. Many consumers now understand that beauty is more about how they feel than appearance, and the healthier they are, and the better they look. This premise has opened up the beauty market to a far broader range of consumers and has uncovered a unique need that is being met by the nutricosmetics industry. There has been a growing trend surrounding knowledge of how nutrients act to improve skin health, as well as a better understanding among the consumers that the skin is an important barrier to outside influences. This, combined with recent research and knowledge regarding gut health’s role in visual appearance, has al-lowed for cross-marketing of products and ingredients, and thus have boosted the demand for nutricosmetics globally.

The high cost of nutricosmetics products and the long-time duration involved in its develop-ment process is the primary factor which can hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

Segment Analysis

The global nutricosmetics market report segments the market by product type, form, and application. Product type segment includes vitamins, carotenoids, omega-3 fatty acids, collagen peptides, and others. Carotenoids hold a significant market share in the product type category. The inhibition of collagen synthesis leads to skin aging and carotenoids help in overcoming this condition by reducing the inhibition and blocking the UV rays. Carotenoids are well known as coloring agents, but they also enhance the skin with their anti-aging, skin lightening and sun care properties. Among the carotenoids, beta-carotene holds the significant market share followed by lutein, lycopene, and astaxanthin.

Further, on the basis of application, the market includes skin care, hair care, oral care, nail care, and others. Skin Care is the most dominant segment in the nutricosmetics market by application. Vitamins, collagens, and enzymes are the major ingredients used in skincare products. These products are used for the controlling signs of aging, sun protection, skin brightening, increasing skin firmness, and cellulite reduction.

Title: Global Nutricosmetics Market Share – By Application, 2017

Skin Care 30%

Hair Care 25%

Oral Care 20%

Nail Care 15%

Others 10%

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world. Europe and Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of market share for nutricosmetics in 2017. The European region leads the global market because of the high penetration of nutricosmetics coupled with high adoption rate among consumers as well as high awareness of the products’ benefits. The favorable economic circumstances in the European countries allows the customers to afford the usual-ly higher-priced healthy food and beverage products which are driving the market for Nutri-cosmetics in the region. Western Europe continues to thrive in nutricosmetics sales mainly through the health professional pharmacy-based distribution. However, the absence of clear regulations that allows the companies to promote and inform about the benefits of their product can lead to the stagnation of nutricosmetics market in Europe. In Europe, Nutri-cosmetics falls under both medicinal and food law, and ambiguity persists about which law is applicable.

Title: Global Nutricosmetics Market Share – By Geography, 2017

North America 15%

Europe 30%

Asia-Pacific 35%

South America 10%

Rest of the World 10%

Key Players

The Global Nutricosmetics market report profiles the following companies-

Frutarom Ltd, BASF, FunctionalLab Inc., Ferrosan A/S, Denomega, Lonza Group, Martek Bio-sciences Corporation, Groupe Danone, Laboratoire Oenobiol S.A.S, Sanofi-Aventis U.S., Inne-ov (L’Oreal and Nestle), Borba, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Croda Inter-national Plc., Pfizer Inc.

Key market segments covered

By Product Type

Vitamins

Carotenoids

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Collagen Peptides

Others

By Form

Liquid

Solid

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Nail Care

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

