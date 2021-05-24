Persulfates Market 2019 Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Size and Global Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Insights:

Persulfates perform different functions across various end-use industries. They are used as chain initiators in polymer manufacturing, which includes plastics, rubbers, latex, polymer concrete, a polymeric coating of graphite filaments, and others. In the electronics industry, they are used as oxidants for surface preparation applications such as cleaning & etching of printed circuit board substrates as well as prior to plating, coatings, and adhesive bonding on electrical components. Persulfates further find application in the formulations of skin care and hair care products in the cosmetics & personal care industry. Persulfates are also utilized in the chemical industry as oxidizing agents in the preparation of aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, quinones, and a variety of other compounds. The pharmaceutical industry uses sodium persulfate as a reagent in the preparation of antibiotics. Furthermore, persulfates are used in the adhesives & sealants manufacturing, oil & gas recovery, ink & pigment synthesis, metal separation process, photographic applications, paper & pulp manufacturing process, wastewater treatment, as well as for soil remediation.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6125

The rising demand for persulfates across different end-use markets, including polymers, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, pulp, paper & textiles, water treatment, and others is expected to drive the global persulfates market at an encouraging rate during the forecast period. The polymer and electronics industry is likely to prove to be the major revenue generator for persulfates market during the review period 2018-2023 owing to the growing preference for polymers over metals and rising consumer appliances demand across the global.

Furthermore, many of the key players are adopting strategies such as capacity expansion, merger & acquisition, process upgradation, and new product launch are also likely to support the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, PeroxyChem, one of the world’s largest and North America’s only producers of peroxydisulfates upgraded the 55-pound bag persulfates packaging line at their Tonawanda, New York facility to a fully automated, using state-of-the-art robotics – from bag filling and bag closing through palletization and stretch wrapping.

However, issues related to storage and transportation owing to its high reactivity is likely to be the major challenge to the growth of the market.

Global Key Players:

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

Ak-Kim Kimya

Fujian ZhanHua Chemical Co., Ltd.

LANXESS

Stars Chemical (YongAn) Co., Ltd.

Adeka Corporation

Hebei Jiheng Group Co., Ltd

Vr Persulfates Private Limited

PeoxyChem

United Initiators

Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.

Ansin Chemical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Powder Pack Chem.

CHEMetrics, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Market Segmentation

The global persulfates market is segmented by type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global persulfates market is segmented into ammonium, sodium, potassium, and others.

Based on the application, the global persulfates market is segmented into polymers, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, adhesives & sealants, oil & gas, mining, photography, paper & pulp, textiles, water treatment, soil remediation, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Persulfates Market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global persulfate market and is expected to show the rising demand during the forecast period. Growing demand from application segments such as polymer, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, adhesives & sealants, oil & gas, mining, paper & pulp, textiles, water treatment, soil remediation, and others due to rapid industrialization are likely to be contributing to the growth of the market, as of 2017 and is expected to continue growth during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2017 and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. Significant demand from automotive, microelectronics, cosmetic & personal care, chemical, oil & gas, mining, textiles are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America is the mature market for persulfates and is expected to show steady demand during the forecast period. The growth is driven by polymer manufacturing, electronics cleaning, cosmetics & personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, adhesives & sealants, oil & gas, mining, photography, and others., as of 2017 and is expected to continue at the same pace during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit rising demand for persulfates during the forecast period mainly from the growing construction, cosmetics & personal care, and water treatment industry.

Latin America is expected to show the moderate demand for persulfates during the forecast period owing to its poor economic stability.

Intended Audience

Persulfates manufacturers

Traders and distributors of persulfates

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/persulfates-market-6125