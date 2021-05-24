Pipeline Safety Market to 2027 – GE (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Honeywell International (U.S.)

The pipeline safety market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing investments by oil and gas companies for infrastructure and network protection. Moreover, the expansion of refineries and drilling sites may further lead to the growth of the pipeline safety market. However, growing incidents of cyber-attacks and online hacking affecting the industrial control system is likely to hamper the growth of the pipeline safety market. On the other hand, safety regulations and mandatory standards by the government are expected to showcase growth opportunities for the pipeline safety market during the forecast period.

The “Global Pipeline Safety Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pipeline safety market with detailed market segmentation by service, solution, application and geography. The global pipeline safety market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Get PDF SAMPLE at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00015395

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pipeline safety market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– ABB Group

– Future Fibre Technologies

– General Electric Company

– Honeywell International

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Schneider Electric

– Senstar Corporation

– Siemens AG

– Syrinix

– Thales Group

The global pipeline safety market is segmented on the basis of service, solution and application. Based on service, the market is segmented as security, consulting and professional. On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented as real time monitoring, danger management systems, command and control systems, threat identification, real time leak detection, sensitivity and positional accuracy and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as natural gas, crude oil, refined products and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pipeline safety market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pipeline safety market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00015395

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.