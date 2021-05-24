Piston Market 2019 Received Rapid Boost in Global Industry by Forecast To 2022

Piston Market 2018 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Piston market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2022. Report analyzes Piston Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2022. Piston Market Information is segmented by Material (Steel, Aluminum), By Coating (Thermal Barrier, Oil Shedding, Dry Film Lubricating, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and By Region – Forecast to 2022

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rheinmetall Automotive AG (Germany), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Arias Pistons Ltd (U.K.), Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.), Shandong BinzhouBohai Piston Co., Ltd. (China), Ming Shun Industrial Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Ross Racing Pistons (U.S.), Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. (U.S.), and Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd. (India).

Market Synopsis:

According to the study presented by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global piston market is set to grow steadily over the forecast period. Pistons are an integral part of the internal combustion engine in automobiles and facilitate the transfer of power within the cylinder and delivery of energy to the crankshaft. The burgeoning automotive sector is leading the expansion of the global piston market and is poised to exhibit a similar trend in the forthcoming years.

The rising demand for vehicles in the fast-developing economies exhibit tremendous potential for the growth of the piston market. In addition, high-end bikes need double engine cylinder with two pistons. The expanding market presence of these high-end bikes with two pistons are projected to favor the expansion of the global market across the review period.

Light-weight pistons ensure fuel efficiency, which is forecasted to have a positive influence on the proliferation of the global piston market. Investments are supposed to flow towards the market for the development of lighter pistons for achieving higher fuel efficiency. Furthermore, the rising fuel price has further intensified the adoption of light-weight pistons, thus, opening new avenues of growth for the market. On the flip side, the accelerated adoption of electric cars is projected to check the expansion of the piston market.

Market Segmentation:

By material, the global piston market has been segmented into steel and aluminum.

By coating, the piston market has been segmented into thermal barrier, oil shedding, dry film lubricating, others.

By vehicle type, the global piston market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

The global piston market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is likely to become the fastest growing regional market over the next couple of years. The developing economies such as India and China resonate strong opportunities for growth due to the increasing demand for vehicles. Furthermore, the region has emerged as the manufacturing hub owing to the availability of comparatively cheaper labor force, raw materials, and other facilities. Investments are expected to flow towards the piston market in Asia Pacific by global market players, thus, augmenting the market in the foreseeable future.

North America and Europe are significant revenue pockets presumed to exhibit moderate growth through the forecast period. The factors that are prognosticated to favor the expansion of North America include consolidation of key players, technological advancements, growth of the automotive sector, etc. In Europe, the thriving automotive sector in developed economies is likely to drive the proliferation of the piston market. However, stringent regulations in both the regions have compelled the manufacturers to shift their bases to Asia Pacific.

Industry News:

In April 2018, IAV Automotive Engineering, an engineering company in the automotive industry, is piloting the development of 3D-printing metallic pistons. The process will make pistons lighter, faster to manufacture and more resistant to high temperatures.

In May 2018, Federal-Mogul Powertrain, a leading global supplier of engine components, has announced the launch of a new piston ring to be used in commercial vehicle diesel engines. It will be able to enhance gas sealing capability by homogenizing oil film and stabilizing ring dynamic motion.

In September 2018, Freudenberg Sealing Tech, the leading specialist in sealing applications, has come up with plastic pistons for making installation of smaller hydraulic systems feasible and energy-efficient.

