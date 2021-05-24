Plastic Pigment Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027

The plastic pigments are insoluble particles that are used to color plastic. Pigments are mostly suited to color polyolefin and are preferred over dyes. Pigments used for plastics may be organic or inorganic depending upon the performance and application requirement. Organic pigments are hard to disperse and tend to form agglomerates. On the other hand, the inorganic pigments such as metal oxides and sulfide get dispersed in the resin fairly easily compared to organic pigments. Titanium dioxide is the most widely used inorganic pigment for coloring plastics. Organic pigments are mostly used for brilliant shades and high tinting applications whereas inorganic pigments are useful in areas where high opacity is required.

The plastic pigment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from the automotive industry coupled with rapid industrialization in emerging economies. Moreover, increasing demands for high-performance pigments and growing significance of packaging aesthetics further fuel the growth of the plastic pigment market. However, stringent environmental regulations and volatile raw material prices negatively influence the growth of the plastic pigment market. Nonetheless, the plastic pigment market is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the major players with the technological advancements in the field.

The “Global Plastic Pigment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of plastic pigment market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, and geography. The global plastic pigment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plastic pigment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global plastic pigment market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as inorganic pigments and organic pigments. The inorganic pigments are further sub-segmented as titanium dioxide, iron oxide pigments, carbon black, chromium oxide, and cadmium pigments. On the other hand, the organic pigments are further classified as phthalocyanine pigments, high-performance pigments, and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plastic pigment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The plastic pigment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting plastic pigment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the plastic pigment market in these regions.

