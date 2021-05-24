Pneumonia Vaccine Market is Expected to Claim $10,215 Million by 2025 : AMR

“The development in worldwide pneumonia vaccine market is because of increment in pervasiveness of pneumonia over the globe and ascend in government center around inoculation programs for pneumonia. Moreover, presentation of novel pneumococcal immunizations into the market is relied upon to help the development of the worldwide pneumonia antibody showcase.”

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market by Vaccine, Product, Sector, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global pneumonia vaccine market is expected to reach $10,215 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025, in terms of value.

Pneumonia is a lung disease that happens in one or both the lungs brought about by microbes, infection, or parasites; be that as it may, bacterial pneumonia is the most well-known structure happening in grown-ups.

Pneumonia results in irritation noticeable all around sacs (known as alveoli) of the lungs, which brings about filling the alveoli with liquid (discharge cells), in this way causing breathing issues. Pneumococcal sickness is normal in youthful kids, yet more seasoned grown-ups are at most serious danger of genuine pneumococcal contaminations and even passing.

Pneumonia antibodies are essentially directed to kids under 2-years of age and grown-ups matured 65 years and more seasoned. This antibody enables people to give vaccination against 13 sorts of pneumococcal microbes that causes disease in the lungs.

The key factors that drive the development of the worldwide pneumonia antibody market incorporate increment in predominance of pneumonia over the globe, ascend in government center around vaccination programs for pneumonia, and presentation of novel pneumococcal immunizations, for example, PCV10. Notwithstanding, longer timetables required for pneumonia immunization creation and surprising expenses related with improvement of such antibodies limit the market development. Improvement of protein-based mix pneumococcal antibodies is relied upon to offer rewarding open doors for the extension of this market during the estimate time frame.

Based on type, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) is expected to maintain its dominant (more than half of the market share in 2017) position during the analysis period as it is been widely prescribed as compared to pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV).

Based on product, the Prevnar 13 segment held the major market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to the wide usage and its efficiency in pneumonia prevention.

Based on distribution channel, the distribution partner companies segment held majority of the market share in 2017, owing to the wide coverage of the private entities. This segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to majority of private vaccines purchases which are comparatively expensive are distributed from these companies. Hence, the distribution partner companies hold larger share.

Based on sector, the private sector dominates the overall market for pneumonia vaccines and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to the higher prices of the vaccine in the private market.

North America accounted for nearly three-fifth of the global market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher prevalence in the developing countries such as India and China, increase in government healthcare expenditure, rise in demand for better healthcare, and surge in number of childbirths in the region. Moreover, government support and development of protein-based combination pneumococcal vaccines are the factors expected to present new growth opportunities to the players in this market

Key Findings of the Pneumonia Vaccine Market:

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Prevnar 13 vaccine is expected to be the fastest growing product with a CAGR of 5.1%.

The distribution partner companies held approximately half of the global market share and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

The private segment held more than threeforth share in the global market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Glaxosmithkline plc., LG Chem Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Panacea Biotec Limited, Pfizer Inc., Pnuvax Incorporated, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited), SK Bioscience, and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

