Portable Ventilators Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2017-2024

Portable Ventilators Market Overview

Portable ventilators are the devices which are used to convey room air or oxygen enriched air/gas into the breathing circuit connected to the patient. A heated humidifier is used to humidify the air before delivery to the sick person. Portable ventilator is small and light weight device which is able to work in required environments and helps the patients to breathe properly. Portable ventilators are highly used for the treatment of patients suffering from diseases such as pneumonia or during multiple casualty situations. Portable ventilators have wide applications in places including hospitals, clinics, and in ambulances.

Market Size & Forecast

Global portable ventilators market is expected to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, factors such as growing respiratory diseases, increasing number of tobacco consumers, booming population, rising awareness towards healthcare and technical advancements with ventilators are anticipated to escalate the growth of global portable ventilators market during the forecast period. Geographically, global portable ventilators market has been segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America has been the leading regional market for portable ventilators and is expected to behold this dominance over the forecast period. Moreover, high adoption rate of advanced technology coupled with availability of portable ventilators with improved safety measurements are some of the dynamic factors which are anticipated to fuel the growth of portable ventilators market in this region.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is also projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. This growth of portable ventilators market can be attributed to factors such as booming population, rapid growth of emerging economies and growing demand for homecare ventilators in this region. Further, Europe region is envisioned to grow at satisfactory pace during the forecast period owing to factors such as growing healthcare industries and rising investment in healthcare expenditures in this region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global portable ventilators market includes the following segments:

By Product

Portable Gas Powered Ventilators

Microprocessor Controlled Ventilators

By Mode

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Combined Mode Ventilation

By Application

Aeromedical

Paediatrics

Domiciliary Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulances

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare

By Region

Global portable ventilators market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global portable ventilators market has been primarily driven by factors such as growing number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, pneumonia coupled with increasing number of congestive heart failure cases across the globe. Moreover, increasing preference of portable ventilators in homecare treatments is one of the key factors driving the growth of global portable ventilators market.

Additionally, growing adoption of portable ventilators during situations such as respiratory emergencies and multiple causality situations are likely to fuel the demand for portable ventilators in near future. In addition to this, growing demand for portable ventilators during emergencies is expected to drive the growth of global portable ventilators market.

Moreover, technological advancements with portable ventilators have made these portable ventilators more acceptable in healthcare industries. Growing applications of portable ventilators in aeromedical, paediatrics, domiciliary ventilation, non-invasive ventilation are expected to drive the growth of portable ventilators market at remarkable pace.

Further, rising disposable income of the consumers coupled with increased healthcare expenditures are the dynamic factors behind the growth of global portable ventilators market. Additionally, growing healthcare industries are also envisioned to drive the global market of portable ventilators during the forecast period.

However, complicated operation of portable ventilators is a major challenge which is likely to hamper the growth of global portable ventilators market in near future. Moreover, availability of low cost portable ventilators offered by local vendors is also anticipated to dampen the growth of global portable ventilators market in near future.

Scope & Context

