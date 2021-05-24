Printed Batteries Market Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2025

With the advancement in wireless technology, the concept of low power microelectronic devices has come into existence. Nowadays almost all the devices are connected to the internet in order to have communication within objects. This has led to higher adoption rate of low cost, wearable and flexible electronics. In order to power these devices, batteries that are thin, flexible and mechanically compliant are essential. Therefore, the concept of printed batteries came into existence which can be described as a battery in which one of the components is a processed solution deposited using printer. In order to manufacture printed batteries, the printing is done over the substrates using various techniques depending on the application for which the battery will be used.

Printed Batteries: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for printed batteries is increasing due to the growing number of applications in the electronics market. Cells fabricated using printing offer various benefits like low cost, a higher flexibility of form factor and ease in production as compared to traditional batteries. Also, integration of such batteries in advanced electronic devices is easier which drives the market for printed batteries.

The manufacturers of printed batteries face a significant challenge in finding appropriate packaging material for sealing these cells. Also, there are many mechanical limits and material challenges which hampers the growth of printed batteries market.

Printed Batteries: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Applications of Printed Batteries in Market:

Consumer electronics

Wearable Devices

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Packaging

Others

Segmentation based on components of Printed Batteries in Market:

Anode

Cathode

Electrolyte

Collectors

Segmentation based on techniques of printed of Printed Batteries in Market:

Blade Coating: This technique used blade and the vertical distance separating the blade and the substrate controls the thickness of the wet ink

Dispenser printing: In this, an ink syringe is there that deposits ink over the substrate

Stencil printing: In this technique, a laser cut metal or plastic stencil with desirable pattern is placed in contact with the substrate

Spray printing: It is used to deposit inks with a wide range of viscosities over arbitrary surfaces

Inkjet Printing: It is a form of digital printing using which the desired image is formed by dropping ink droplets onto the substrate

Flexographic printing: It is a high speed web-based printing process that uses a relief plate to transfer images onto a substrate.

Screen printing: It uses a screen of woven material that is glued under tension to a supporting frame

Printed Batteries: Competitive Landscape

The key players of the printed batteries market are Blue Spark Technologies, Xymox Technologis Inc., Enfucell Oy, Imprint Energy, Inc., Solidcore Systems, Inc., Cymbet Corporation, Planar Energy Devices Inc. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. BrightVolt Inc. and NEC Energy Solutions.