Renewable Aviation Fuel Market 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 69.99% CAGR By 2024 | 360 Market Updates

The market for Renewable Aviation Fuel (RAF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 69.99% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Government policies have been one of the major factors in driving the market studied. The introduction of CORSIA by ICAO is encouraging aircraft operators to switch toward RAF. Several countries, like India, are planning to introduce policies to support the development of RAF. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is more expensive than jet fuel and this cost premium is a key barrier to their wider use.

– The defense sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment among the different applications, owing to the increasing government focus on promoting bio-jet fuels in the defense/military sector, particularly in the United States.

– The renewable aviation fuel provides an opportunity for airlines to invest in the future. The expected increase in demand for renewable aviation fuel is not likely to be met, unless airline operators expand their renewable aviation fuel commitments with bio-refineries, which will consequently result in driving improvements in fuel cost and availability. With the expected increase in the adoption of renewable aviation fuels on the global scale, the investments for airport infrastructure are expected to increase.

– North America dominated the market in 2018, mainly driven by the existing framework of fuel policies supporting renewable aviation fuel production.

