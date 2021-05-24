Serious Games Market Outlook Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Key Players: BreakAway, Designing Digitally, DIGINEXT, IBM, ImpactGames, Learning Nexus, MPS Interactive Systems, Nintendo

Serious games are games designed and developed for a purpose beyond only entertainment. They utilize the motivation levers of game design such as curiosity, competition, individual challenge, collaboration, and game media, including video games or board games with physical representation, through 3D immersion and avatars, in order to enhance the motivation of participants to engage in complex or boring tasks.

The increased requirement for user engagement across enterprises and consumer brands and growing usage of mobile-based educational games are boosting the growth of the serious games market. Moreover, an explosion of the digital world and emergence of social networks are expected to provide significant opportunities to serious games market to grow in the coming years. However, lack of awareness among the end-users is one of the restraints that is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Companies profiled in this report includes, BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, ImpactGames, LLC, Learning Nexus Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Serious Games Solutions (Promotion Software GmbH), and SuperBetter, LLC among others.

For the better understanding of the Serious Games market, this report has provided a detailed analysis of trends, drivers and restraints that dominate the present market scenario and also the future status of the global Serious Games market during the projected period of 2019-2027.While classifying these segments, the expert team of analysts have listed down the relative contribution of each segment for the growth of global Serious Games market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global serious games market based on the platform, application, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall serious games market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

