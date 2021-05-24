Smart Glass In Automotive Market Dynamics 2016 – 2026 : Technology, Competitive Landscape, Strategies of Key Players, Analysis & Forecast
Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market: Overview
A smart glass is a type of glass that modifies and controls the light properties passing through it as per the variation in the light intensity, fluctuation in voltage and heat variation. Initially the scope of the smart glasses was limited to only construction and architectural purposes but nowadays it has widen to aviation, rail, marine and automotive. Rapid research and development in this segment has attracted many private players and government agencies to invest in this technology. Due to this reason the number of players offering smart glass to the automotive company has increased significantly in the recent years. Also the countries like China and India offer tremendous opportunity for automotive market growth, so smart glass manufacturers are trying to expand their business in these emerging economies. There are wide applications of smart glass in any automotive that includes rear and side view mirror, sunroofs, windshield, backlights and sidelights so the smart glass in automotive has a healthy growth potential in the further future. Also there are safety regulations pertaining to the glass used in automotive these days and this leads to the increased usage of this smart glasses in order to be in line with the norms of a specific region. The global smart glass in automotive market is anticipated to have a lucrative CAGR in the forecasted period.
Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market: Drivers and Restrains
Increasing global automotive market and the essential glasses being deployed in these automotive is the key driving factor for the global smart glass in automotive market. Also automotive consumers are becoming aware about this technology and for their luxury and comfort they are implementing this technology in their vehicles that is bolstering the aftermarket of smart glass. Also mandatory rules and regulations of some countries for the safety and security of the passengers is another factor forcing the vehicle owners to deploy smart glasses, thereby leading to growth of smart glass in automotive market. However, high cost associated with these smart glasses are making people to think twice before opting for this technology. Also in some developing regions vehicles users are not aware about this technology. Aforementioned factors might hamper global smart glass in automotive market growth.
Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market: Segmentation
On the basis of technology, the global smart glass in automotive market can be segmented as follows:
- Electro chromic glass
- Suspended Particle Device (SPD) glass
- Thermo chromic glass
- Polymer dispersed liquid crystals glass
- Photo chromatics glass
On the basis of applications, the global smart glass in automotive market can be segmented as follows:
- Side/ rear view mirror
- Sunroofs
- Sidelites/ Backlites
- Windshield
On the basis of glass type, the global smart glass in automotive market can be segmented as follows:
- Laminated
- Tempered
- Others
On the basis of vehicle type, the global smart glass in automotive market can be segmented as follows:
- LCV’s
- HCV’s
- Passenger Cars
- Others
On the basis of window type, the global smart glass in automotive market can be segmented as follows:
- Active smart window
- Passive smart window
Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global smart glass in automotive market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe is the leading region in the global smart glass in automotive market due to the deployment of essential smart glasses in the vehicles being manufactured especially in Germany. Asia Pacific is the second major contributor in the global smart glass in automotive market due to presence of automobile giants such as Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and other companies, which has led towards installation of smart glass in automobiles. Companies such as General Motors Company, The Ford Motor Company are having a significant contribution in the North America, thus making it a considerable market in the global smart glass in automotive market. Japan is well established in the automotive market, so smart glasses are used on a large scale by the automobile manufacturers in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are at a nascent stage in the global smart glass in automotive market but is anticipated to record modest growth during the forecast period.
Global Smart Glass in Automotive Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global smart glass in automotive market are as follows:
- PPG Industries
- SAGE Electrochromics
- Gentex Corp.
- Research Frontiers, Inc.
- Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- View, Inc
- Glass Apps.
- AGC, Ltd.
- SmartGlass International Ltd.
- Scienstry Inc
- RavenBrick LLC
- Pleotint, LLC
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint