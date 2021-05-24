Tantalum Market to 2027 – Advanced Metallurgical Group, Cabot Corporation, Alliance Mineral Assets Limited, China Minmetals Corporation, and Tantalex Resources Corp

Tantalum, a rare earth metal is hard and bluish grey in appearance. It has incredibly high melting point and is enhanced by tungsten, rhenium, carbon and osmium. Tantalum, together with alike metals like neobium is found in minerals namely, coltan, columbite and tantalite.

The market for tantalum market is driven by the high demand for tantalum for the manufacture of electronic equipments, gadgets and also from aviation and aerospace industries. Along with it, the application of tantalum wire or powder in super alloys, also drives the growth of the tantalum market. However, the gap between the demand and supply of tantalum, fluctuating prices of tantalums restricts the fruitful growth of the tantalum market. An upsurge in mining activities and long term supply agreements are factors anticipated to propel the tantalum market in the near future.

The “Global Tantalum Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tantalum market with detailed market segmentation by product form, application and geography. The global tantalum market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tantalum players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– Cabot Corporation

– China Minmetals Corporation

– Duoluoshan Sapphire Rare Metal Co. Ltd.

– Ethiopia Mineral Development Share Company

– Fogang Jiata Metals Co. Ltd.

– H.C. Strack

– Metallurgical products India pvt. Ltd.

– Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd.

– Talison Minerals Pty Ltd.

– ULBA Metallurgical Plant

The global tantalum market is segmented on the basis of product form, application and geography. On the basis of product form the market classify into metal, carbide, powder, alloys, chemical refining, electrolysis and others. The market on the basis of application is broken into capacitors, semiconductors, engine turbine blades, medical equipment, chemical processing equipment, electronics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tantalum market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

