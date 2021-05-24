Transit Cards Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape
Global Transit Cards Market 2019-2024 report carries in-depth Analysis on the varied countries that are actively concerned within the Transit Cards manufacture. An analysis of the technical barriers, different problems, value effectiveness moving the Transit Cards Market.
Top manufacturers/Key players of Transit Cards Market: Gemalto, Watchdata, Athena, CardLogix, Infineon Solutions.
Overview of the Transit Cards Market: –
Transit card or travel card is referred to the bus, train or metro ticket that allows the passenger to take unlimited trips in a fixed period of time or to take a certain number of pre purchased trips. The global transit cards market is expected to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging trend of the use of contactless transit cards in transportation. Compared to the contact based cards, this contactless smart cards are easy and convenient to use. These contactless transit cards have become the preferred choice for transportation owing to the fact that they enable fast identification of the individual. It also allows fast fare payment allowing high passenger throughput in less time as these transit cards do not have to be swiped, inserted or scanned by the reader.
Transit Cards Market Segment by Type covers:
Transit Cards Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Transit Cards Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Scope of the Transit Cards Market Report:
This report focuses on the Transit Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The increase in population and urbanization has resulted in the growing need for mobility. Public transportation has become the most preferred mode of transportation for people to avoid problems such as air pollution and traffic congestion. Traveling by buses, trains, and metros is often more comfortable, convenient, and cost-effective. To make traveling for people more convenient and comfortable, public transport systems use modern ticketing systems such as contactless ticketing, which allows high passenger throughput.The APAC region was the market leader for transit cards in 2017. Factors contributing to the growth in this market are the presence of large transportation companies in this region, greater acceptance of contactless smart cards, and the growing penetration of transit cards in cities like Singapore and Hong Kong, and even in countries like Australia, Japan, and South Korea.The worldwide market for Transit Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
