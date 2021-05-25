2019-2024 Anti-fungal Drugs Market: Size, Key Manufacturers, Upcoming Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Industry Research.co study on “Anti-fungal Drugs Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Anti-fungal Drugs Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Anti-fungal Drugs Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Anti-fungal Drugs Industry. Anti-fungal Drugs market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Key Market Trends:

Azoles Segment under Drug Type Segmentation is expected to be the Fastest Growing Market over the Forecast Period

Anti-fungal drug research is gaining momentum, owing to the development of new antifungal drugs using the azole group. Azoles are synthetic and semi-synthetic compounds, widely used for superficial and invasive fungal infections. The drugs are used to treat thrush, yeast infection, candidiasis, aspergillosis, tinea versicolor, athlete’s foot, jock itch, ringworm, nail fungus, fungal infections, systemic mycosis, and seborrheic dermatitis. The azole anti-fungal group includes two classes, namely the triazoles (fluconazole, itraconazole, voriconazole, posaconazole, and isavuconazole) and the imidazoles (ketoconazole). Triazoles have a broad range of applications in the treatment of superficial and systemic fungal infections. The azole group offers a broad spectrum of activity and improved safety levels. The drugs have fewer adverse effects, less serious drug interactions, and improved absorption and distribution properties. The aforementioned benefits of azoles have contributed toward their dominance over other segments. The azoles are currently the most widely used and studied class of antifungal agents. The drugs are available in different formulations (oral tablet, oral capsule, cream, dandruff shampoo, sterile IV solution, lotion, vaginal cream, and tablet). The advancements and innovations in such potential drugs fuel the competitiveness of the pharmaceutical market. Sales of both the established agents and newly launched anti-fungal agents are significant. The issue with antifungal drug resistance has prompted further investigations of the underlying molecular mechanisms. Increased resistance is being observed amongst the Candida and Aspergillus species, particularly to azoles, which is believed to be driven by the use of azoles in agriculture. Increasing drug resistance is anticipated to provide an opportunity for other drug classes to capture the market.

North America is expected to account for the Largest Market Share in the Global Market

Fungal diseases in the United States have presented challenges to the healthcare authorities in the country. People across the world, including in the United States, have developed resistance to the available medicines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), resistance to certain types of Candida (which happens to be the most common cause of healthcare-associated bloodstream infections in the United States) has been noticed. Approximately 7% of all the Candida bloodstream isolates tested at CDC are resistant to fluconazole. This observation has remained fairly constant over the last two decades. However, echinocandin resistance has been on the rise. In addition, the incidences of multi-drug resistance have increased in the country. Moreover, thirteen cases of Candida auris (which can cause invasive infections and is resistant to anti-fungal drugs) have been identified in the United States. According to the CDC, out of the thirteen, seven of the cases occurred between May 2013 and August 2016. The immunocompromised, aged population is on the rise in the United States. There were close to 46 million people aged 65 years and above in 2015. The population is expected to double (over 98 million) by 2060. This will represent about 24% of the total population in the country. This population is more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cancer, thereby compromising the immune system. Thus, the population would be more susceptible to other diseases, like fungal diseases. The increasing incidences of resistance and immunocompromised population have been a major concern for the government. This provides an opportunity for pharmaceutical players in the country to develop novel and more effective drugs for fungal diseases.

