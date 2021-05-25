2019 Aseptic Packaging Market 2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

Aseptic Packaging Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Aseptic Packaging manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Aseptic Packaging development in United States, Europe and China. Aseptic Packaging Market report presents in-depth analysis of Aseptic Packaging which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Aseptic Packaging market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Aseptic Packaging market report also includes new upcoming technology of Aseptic Packaging Industry that will helps to our clients.

Beverage Segment Anticipated to Witness Strong Growth

The ready-to-drink beverages include bottled or canned tea and coffee. Energy drinks, such as sports nutrients, high-nutrient, and flavored water, alcopops, and ready-made alcohol cocktails are also all examples of ready-to-drink beverages. These beverage types have witnessed a significant rise in consumption. Also, other beverages, such as vegetable juices, wine, smoothies, and bar mixes are experiencing increased demand.

Lately, ready-to-drink iced tea has grown considerably due to increasing demand. In 2017, delivering on the consumers’ changing needs, NestlÃ© Waters North America introduced new premium Nestea ready-to-drink iced tea beverages, and at the same time, repositioning the classic brand.

Additionally, in June 2018, Starbucks, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, began shipping ready-to-drink premium Teavana Craft Iced Tea to selected grocery and convenience retailers in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and Missouri. In order to keep these increased tea contents safe, aseptic packaging was employed.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing aseptic packaging markets, owing to the massive adoption of the technology, coupled with increasing concerns regarding product safety and shelf-life. China is also emerging as one of the dominating countries, even at the global level.

The sale of aseptic packages proliferated in China, registering a sales volume of about 80 billion units over the period 2013-2016. According to the USDA, China’s demand for imported dairy products is expected to increase. However, China’s retaliatory tariffs on US dairy products are expected to make it difficult for US dairy companies to take advantage of this situation, thus, opening up an opportunity for local vendors.

China has invested more in the development of aseptic packaging technology and equipment. Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, Wenzhou, and Ningbo produce aseptic packing machines of paper boxes, plastic cups, equipment, and packaging materials of ultra-high temperature sterilization. China has remained one of Tetra Pak’s major markets. However, with local enterprises entering into the aseptic packaging industry, Tetra Pak’s shares in the Chinese market have reduced.

Detailed TOC of Aseptic Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand to Reduce Cost of Cold Chain Logistics

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Longer Shelf-life of Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Manufacturing Complications and Lower ROI

4.5 Industry Attractiveness: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Technology Snapshot

4.8 Industry Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Pharmaceutical Indsutry

5.1.1 Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook

5.1.2 Market Breakdown – By Product

5.1.2.1 Prefillable Syringes

5.1.2.2 Bottles

5.1.2.3 Vials and Ampoules

5.1.2.4 IV Bags

5.2 By Beverage Industry

5.2.1 Beverage Industry Outlook

5.2.2 Market Breakdown â€“ By Product

5.2.2.1 Fruit Beverages

5.2.2.2 Milk and Other Dairy Beverages

5.2.2.3 Ready-to-drink Beverages

5.3 By Food Industry

5.3.1 Food Industry Outlook

5.3.2 Market Breakdown â€“ By Product

5.3.2.1 Dairy Foods

5.3.2.2 Processed Foods, Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.2.3 Soups and Broths

5.3.2.4 Baby Food

5.3.2.5 Other Food Products

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.2 Amcor Limited

6.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.4 SIG Combibloc Group

6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.6 Schott AG

6.1.7 Coveris Holdings SA

6.1.8 DS Smith PLC

6.1.9 Elopak AS

6.1.10 Mondi PLC

6.1.11 Becton, Dickinson & Co

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

