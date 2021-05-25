Anti-hypertensive Drugs Industry: 2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Anti-hypertensive Drugs manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Anti-hypertensive Drugs development in United States, Europe and China. Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market report presents in-depth analysis of Anti-hypertensive Drugs which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report also includes new upcoming technology of Anti-hypertensive Drugs Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099123

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Diuretics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Therapeutic Class

Thiazide diuretics are the cornerstone of treatment for hypertension in most patients. Hydrochlorothiazide is the most commonly used thiazide diuretic in the United States. The Joint National Committee on the prevention, detection, evaluation, and treatment of high blood pressure recommends thiazide-type diuretics to be one of the preferred drug treatments for hypertension, whether used on its own or along with other antihypertensive drugs, such as calcium channel blockers. Moreover, it was also noted that more than one-third of the adults affected by hypertension were reported to take diuretics.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

According to the AHA (American heart association), 74.9% of hypertension patients are currently undergoing treatment, and only 52.2% of patients have it under control. AHA projection shows that by 2030, about 41.4% of adults in the United States are expected to have hypertension. The demand for prompt and accurate diagnosis, and treatment of hypertension, identifying people predisposed to the disease, presence of technically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and management of the prognosis of the disease are some of the key market drivers of the North American anti-hypertension market.

Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

Purchase Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099123

Some Factors Are Explained in Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report:

Market dynamics:The Anti-hypertensive Drugs report shows the scope of the various commercial possibilities over the upcoming years and the positive revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. It also covers the information by various regions. Competitive Market Share:Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report offers a complete evaluation of the marketplace. It shows the qualitative insights and future projections of market. The estimates included in the report had been founded employing established research assumptions and methodologies. Anti-hypertensive Drugs market research report covers all information’s by product types, applications, and end-users. The Goal of the Report: The main goal of Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the market for research report to the suppliers, manufacturers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep perception of market.

Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report Covers the Following Factors:

Ask For Discount on Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14099123

Detailed TOC of Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension

4.2.2 Growing Initiatives by Private and Government Organizations

4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Hypertension

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Multiple Major Drug Patent Expiration

4.3.2 Side-effects of Treatment Options

4.3.3 Rise in Non-pharmacological Therapy

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapeutic Class

5.1.1 Diuretics

5.1.2 Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

5.1.3 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

5.1.4 Beta Blockers

5.1.5 Alpha Blockers

5.1.6 Renin Inhibitors

5.1.7 Calcium Channel Blockers

5.1.8 Other Therapeutic Classes

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Astrazeneca PLC

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Ltd

6.1.5 Lupin Limited

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

6.1.10 Sanofi SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]