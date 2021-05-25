Application Container Market 2019- Industry Forecast, Trends, Size, Share, Quantitative Insights, Key Players, Application, Region and Analysis 2025

Containers are being used for operating systems or as an application packaging mechanism. Application containerization is an operating system level virtualization method, which is used to deploy and run distributed applications without launching an entire virtual machine for each app. Application containers are designed to package multiple isolated applications, which run on a single host and access the same OS kernel.

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, upsurge in adoption of cloud-based computing system in organizations, rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users drive the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, emergence of database as a service (DBaaS) and increase in investment in application container technology by SMEs are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global application container market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into telecom & IT, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, education and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players, namely Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global application container market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global application container market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud Based

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Education

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CA Technologies

Docker Inc.

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Joyent, Inc.

Mesosphere, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation.

Rancher Labs, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

