Application Container Market 2019- Industry Forecast, Trends, Size, Share, Quantitative Insights, Key Players, Application, Region and Analysis 2025
Containers are being used for operating systems or as an application packaging mechanism. Application containerization is an operating system level virtualization method, which is used to deploy and run distributed applications without launching an entire virtual machine for each app. Application containers are designed to package multiple isolated applications, which run on a single host and access the same OS kernel.
Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, upsurge in adoption of cloud-based computing system in organizations, rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users drive the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, emergence of database as a service (DBaaS) and increase in investment in application container technology by SMEs are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.
The global application container market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into telecom & IT, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, education and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global application container market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global application container market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
On-premise
Cloud Based
BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
IT & Telecom
Government
Healthcare
BFSI
Retail
Education
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Singapore
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
CA Technologies
Docker Inc.
Google, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Joyent, Inc.
Mesosphere, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation.
Rancher Labs, Inc.
Red Hat, Inc.
