Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

GIVE US A TRY

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

0
Press Release

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences

Industry Research.co study on “Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Industry. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Get Sample PDF of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999764

Market Overview:

  • Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market was valued at USD 902.1 million is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Although artificial intelligence has been in the market in the late 1950s, the technology has become commercially accessible in the past few years. The primary reason for this accelerated growth in recent years is the massive availability of data in the life sciences sector.
  • As AI operates on large sets of data, the availability of such data becomes a key factor for establishing a suitable environment for the growth of AI-based solutions. With innovations in mobile technology and sensors, even the present day’s wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers, have enough computing power to generate and process vast amounts of data.
  • In fact, according to the recent estimates of Consumer Technology Association, a prominent standard and trade organization for the consumer electronics industry based in the United States, health and fitness trackers accounted for more than 47% of the wearables devices sold in 2017. This scenario coupled with several medical devices used in healthcare sector generates huge sets of data that could make use of AI to derive useful results.
  • AI is increasingly becoming popular in drug discovery, personalized medicine, biotechnology, and clinical trials. With increasing healthcare spending in almost all parts of the world, the pharmaceutical industry has been involved in extreme R&D activities in the past few years.<

    Competitive Analysis: Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market are:

  • IBM Corporation
  • AiCure LLC
  • NuMedii Inc.
  • twoXAR Inc.
  • Atomwise Inc.
  • Lifegraph
  • Cyrcadia Health Inc.
  • Zebra Medical Vision
  • APIXIO Inc.
  • Enlitic Inc.
  • Insilico Medicine Inc.
  • Numerate Inc.
  • Sophia Genetics SA
  • Sensely Inc.

    Inquire Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999764

    Scope of the Report:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a highly data-driven technology. In the life sciences sector, it is generally employed to make meaningful relations from loosely coupled data. With the advent of the third wave of AI, it is estimated that advanced AI solutions in the current market scenario can learn and evolve as they are being used.<

    Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market

    Chapter 3: Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market

    Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report Covers the Following:

    Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Purchase Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999764

    Key Market Trends:

    Clinical Trails to Hold Significant Share

    Clinical trials are one of the most data-intensive tasks in the life sciences industry. They generate vast sets of data every day monitoring several variables of a patient under observation. Subjecting these data sets to intelligent AI algorithms can help the researchers to screen meaningful correlation even between loosely coupled data.

    This is encouraging many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to invest in technologies, like artificial intelligence. In the current market scenario, rapid adoption of AI is widely seen in the pharmaceutical sector, who are responsible for almost 50% of the clinical trials conducted globally every year.

    Novartis claims that the deployment of QuantamBlack’s solutions has reduced patient enrolment times by 10-15%. Additionally, as of March 2018, the company has entered a partnership with IBM to make use of IBMs AI platform, IBM-Watson, to improve clinical trial recruitment, and make use of intelligent AI algorithms to predict medication efficacy.

    Such initiatives are encouraging many companies to invest in AI solutions tailor-made for clinical trials. Many prominent companies, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and Genentech among others, are investing in AI-based clinical trails startups and solutions to make clinical trials more affordable.

    India to Exhibit Highest Growth

    India, the third-largest pharmaceutical market in Asia, is increasingly gaining much-needed government focus on expanding affordable health care. As part of the Union Budget FY19, the government announced the world’s largest National Health Protection Scheme, for which the government set aside an investment worth USD 307.6 million, to provide coverage of up to USD 7,690 per year, to 500 million people belonging to financially vulnerable households, for the treatment of serious ailments. Simultaneously, AI and machine learning have already started penetrating various industries across India, with healthcare being one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution. According to a report by CIS India published in 2018, AI could help add USD 957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035. In the July-September 2017 quarter, around 16 Indian healthcare IT companies received funding. The adoption of AI in life sciences in India is being driven by the likes of Microsoft, and a slew of health-tech startups.

    Ask For Discount on Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/13999764

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 82

    • Tags: , , , ,

    RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror