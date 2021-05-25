Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Magna, Denso, Aisin Group, ZF, Faurecia and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Automotive industry metal parts are components or parts that made of metal materials of automotives and plastic parts are made of plastic materials. Growing demand for vehicles coupled with abundant raw metal material availability are the key factors for the growth of automotive metal parts and plastic parts globally, also plastics are majorly processed into automotive components and parts owing to their ease of manufacturing, possible sourcing from renewable raw materials and relative ease of improved design.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Magna

Denso

Aisin Group

ZF

Faurecia

Hyundai Mobis

Bosch

GW Plastics

Araymond

National Plastic Technologies

Novares

EG Industries

Hubner

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal Parts

Plastic Parts

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



