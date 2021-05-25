Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging Market 2018 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2023 – Market Reports World
Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market segmented by types, application, key players, and geographical region, which is, helps a customer for detail research.
About Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging Market:
The global biodegradable paper packaging market was valued at USD 287.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 429.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.92% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report scope includes insights on the paper packaging solutions offered by major players in kraft paper, flexible paper, box-board, corrugated fiber. The regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes on the various end-user industries, like FMCG, hospital, manufacturing, agriculture, fashion and apparels, electronics and appliances, and automotive.
Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market comprises of all the activities in the value chain, such as the procurement of various raw materials, manufacturing, and sales of the products, and their distribution.
Following are the Top Key Players of Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging :
Key Questions Answered in the Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate of Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market in 2024?
- What are the key features driving the global Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market?
- Who are the key vendors in Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market space?
- What are the opportunities, threats, and overview of the Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging ?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging industry?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market?
Research objectives of Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging Market Report:
- To analyze the global Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data, and forecast 2018 to 2024.
- To recognize the structure of Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- Focuses on the key global Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.
- To analyze the Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share full information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as new product launches, new entrants, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions in the market.
- The Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging market has a tactical profile of key players and comprehensively analyze in their growth strategies.
Bio-Degradable Paper Packaging Market’s Top Regions Covers in this Report:
Geographically the keyword market segmented by the regions.
Table of Content:
1. Introduction
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Environment Conscientious Population
4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Growth and Advancement in Biodegradable Paper and Plastics
4.2.2 Higher Costs
5. Market Segmentation
5.1 By Paper Type
5.1.1 Kraft Paper
5.1.2 Flexible Paper
5.1.3 Corrugated Fiberboard
5.1.4 Box-Board
5.2 By End-User Industry
5.2.1 FMCG
5.2.2 Hospital
5.2.3 Manufacturing
5.2.4 Agriculture
5.2.5 Fashion and Apparels
5.2.6 Electronics and Appliances
5.2.7 Automotive
5.3 By Region
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 Japan
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Singapore
5.3.3.4 India
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Argentina
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6. Major Companies
6.1 Amcor
6.2 Ball Corporation
6.3 BASF SE
6.4 Be Green Packaging LLC
6.5 Berkley International Packaging
6.6 Biopac Ltd
6.7 Biopac UK Ltd
6.8 International Paper Company
6.9 Kruger Inc.
6.10 Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
6.11 Mondi Group
6.12 Ranpak Corporation
6.13 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
6.14 Smurfit Kappa Group
6.15 Stora Enso Paper
6.16 Tetra Laval
6.17 Westrock Company
*List not Exhaustive
7. Investment Analysis
7.1 Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
7.2 Investment Outlook
8. Future of the Market
9. Disclaimer
