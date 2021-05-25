Bioabsorbable Stents Market by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate by 2024

Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Bioabsorbable Stents Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Ask Sample PDF of Bioabsorbable Stents Market Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999511

The global bioabsorbable stents market was valued at USD 112.14 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 183.28 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.53%. Factors that are driving the market include a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, steep increase in the aging population, and the expanding base of the obese population.

As per the report of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is seen that the number one cause of death across the world is cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, the WHO has estimated that in 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) which represents 31% of the total global deaths, and 85% of these deaths were due to heart attack and stroke. As reported by the Australian Heart Foundation, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major cause of death in Australia, with 43,477 deaths being attributed to CVD in Australia in 2017. Cardiovascular disease kills one Australian every 12 minutes. Hence, this global rise in the prevalence of CVD is expected to fuel the market growth.

Scope of the Report

According to the report, the polymer-based or metal-based stents dissolve or get absorbed in the body, and are expected to overcome complications and risks associated with metallic stents.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market by Companies: – Boston Scientific Corporation, Arterius Limited, Elixir Medical Corporation, Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Amaranth Medical, Biotronik, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Reva Medical

Key Market Trends

Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Type Segment

In the product type segment of the market, polymer-based bioabsorbable stents are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.95% in the forecast period.

Bioabsorbable stents (BAS)/polymer-based bioabsorbable stents are made of the materials that can completely dissolve or be absorbed in the body. These are used both in peripheral and coronary artery disease. Most of the bioabsorbable stents are made of polylactic acid that is a naturally dissolvable material. However, the polymer materials, such as polycarbonates, polyesters, corrodible metals, and bacterial-derived polymers are under investigation for developing the next-generation bioabsorbable stents. The risk of the in-stent restenosis using drug-eluting and metallic stents (DES) has raised the need for bioabsorbable stents. The BAS has a low rate of late-stent thrombosis (LST) and restenosis, which led to the acceptance of BAS for clinical purposes. The product Absorb GT1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold System (BVS) from Abbott was the first absorbable stent for coronary artery disease that received FDA in 2016, and was commercially available in Europe from 2011. However, on September 14, 2017, Abbott announced the end of sales of the Absorb bioresorbable vascular scaffold, due to poor sales and safety concerns, which led to a strong negative impact on the market. However, owing to the increased significance of the same, this sub-segment is expected to register substantial growth in the coming future.

Europe Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Europe currently dominates the market for bioabsorbable stents and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased usage of bioabsorbable stents. There is a rise in the usage because the region has a large number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and there is a huge demand for technologically advanced treatment options for the same.

Inquire More and Share Questions If Any Before the Purchase on This Report At: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999511

Detailed TOC of Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2018 – 2023)

1.Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3.Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Trends of Bioabsorbable Stents Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5.Market Dynamics of Bioabsorbable Stents Market

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Production

5.1.2 Rising Demand

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Segmentation, By Capacity

7. Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Segmentation, By Material Type

7.1 Type 1

7.2 Type 2

7.3 Type 3

8. Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Rest of North America

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.3 India

8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Russia

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 South Africa

8.4.3 Others

9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Bioabsorbable Stents Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

10.1 Company 1

10.2 Company 2

10.3 Company 3

10.4 Company 4

10.5 Company 5

11. Disclaimer

And Many More….

Purchase Bioabsorbable Stents Market Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999511

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+442032398187

For Other report : Global Medical Elastomers Market 2019 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market 2019, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development