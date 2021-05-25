Wiseguyreports.Com adds â€œCalcium Sulfate Market â€“Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025â€ To Its Research Database.

Calcium Sulfate Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Calcium Sulfate Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Calcium Sulfate Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Calcium Sulfate Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Need of calcium sulfate in building materials and in dental industry as casts or dental impression forming tool will enhance the global calcium sulfate market in upcoming year. Moreover, application of calcium sulfate in construction sector in paints & coatings, and in the pulp & paper industry, Calcium Sulfate is used as a surface sizing agent for papers in paperboard mills will play a major in growth of Calcium Sulfate Market. Further, rapidly growing population across the globe and increasing water consumption will give a push to the water treatment industry and as an inactive ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs and as a desiccant in building materials is expected to fuel the growth of the Calcium Sulfate market. According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Calcium Sulfate market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to utilization of calcium sulfate as a soil conditioner in agriculture industry, as a coating agent in paper industry, as a drying agent in chemical laboratories, and as a colored pigment in paints.

Dehydrate form of Calcium Sulfate market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Form type, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented anhydrous, dihydrate, and hemihydrate. Dihydrate dominates the global Calcium Sulfate owing to application of calcium sulfate in various industries such as building materials, as a desiccant, in dentistry as an impression material, cast, or die, and in medicine for immobilizing casts and as a tablet excipient. Hemihydrate will be the fastest growing product type in calcium sulfate market due to applications of hemihydrate as construction of ceramics, masks and pottery and employed in the production of plaster casts, which are used to set broken bones

Global Calcium Sulfate Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, USG Corporation, American Gypsum, Knauf, National Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain Group, Volma, LafargeHolcim, ACG Materials, Matanat A, Yoshino, GGI, Aytas Alci A.S, Gipsopolimer, Omid Semnan Gypsum, Diamond K Gypsum Company, Jonoub Gypsum, Al Watania Gypsum, BNBM Group, Shuanghua Gypsum, and Hubei Longyuan Gypsumy are the key players in manufacturing Calcium Sulfate.

Construction and building materials Industry is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Calcium Sulfate during forecast period

On the basis of application, the global Calcium Sulfate market has been segregated into construction and building materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, agriculture and animal feed, health & personal care, and others. By application type, construction and building materials will lead the market owing to application of calcium sulfate for binding exterior and interior walls as well as for dry mortar less. Food & Beverages industry is expected to fastest growing market due to Calcium Sulfate acts as an economical source of calcium in breads, cereals, enriched flours, yeast foods, canned vegetables, baking powder, juices, jellies and preservatives.

Asia Pacific accounts for lion’s share of the global Calcium Sulfate market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the world Calcium Sulfate market over the forecast period owing to major demand of Calcium Sulfate in construction, health and Food & Beverages industry especially from China and India. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives in European countries.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Calcium Sulfate Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Calcium Sulfate production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

MEA

Latin America

Key Stakeholders

Calcium Sulfate Manufacturers

Calcium Sulfate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Calcium Sulfate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Research Framework

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

5. Calcium Sulfate Market Overview

6. Calcium Sulfate Market, By Species Type

7. Calcium Sulfate Market, By Application

8. Calcium Sulfate Market, By Region

9. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

Continued….

