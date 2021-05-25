Cloud Integration Market Growing Technology and Demand Analysis 2023- Mule soft, Dell Boomi, Zapier, Pentao, Information Builders, SanpLogic, Carbonite, Octane, Informatica

Cloud Integration is an act or instance of integrating a system of tools and technologies that associate the various Systems, Applications, Data process, Repositories, and IT environments. Once the system is integrated the data and integrated cloud services can be access by numerous devices by an internet or via Network. Cloud Integration have exposed a new opportunity for Business and organizations to connect the disparate system and also benefited to combine all of their cloud applications, data process as well as premises system that gives the access and visibility to their data, improve functional connectivity that ultimately optimize business process. The integration in cloud can be done in two different methods by data Integration and by Applications Integration.

Cloud integration also known as IPaaS (integration platform as a service) is a process in which multiple application programs (such as ERM, CRM, business process management, DBMS, e-mail, web-conferencing etc.) and data are configured together in order to communicate with each other via cloud bases services. Cloud integration service is especially designed to help an enterprise to understand the availability of various cloud services and how these services can be efficiently used to benefit its business. Cloud integration is typically equipped with drag and drop tools, in-built connectors, maps and business rules, which improve its efficiency in processing various operations. Cloud integration can be classified into two categories such as internal integration and B2B (business to business) integration.

Mule soft, Dell Boomi, Zapier, Pentao, Information Builders, SanpLogic, Carbonite, Octane, Informatica, Jitterbit, SAP SE, Treasure Co. Ltd, Bedrock Data, Software AG, OneSAAS, Adeptia, IBM, StarfishETL, Xplenty, Piesync

