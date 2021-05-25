Coffee Beans Market Analysis by Leading Key Players Kicking Horse Whole Bean, Death Wish Coffee, La Colombe Corsica Blend, Caribou Coffee, LUIGI LAVAZZA S.P.A., Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Company, Ltd., La Colombe Torrefaction, INC., Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Inc., Coffee Bean International, Inc.

The global coffee beans market size was valued at $10,471 million in 2017 and is likely to reach $15,635 million at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Europe was the largest contributor in 2017, accounting for around 35% of the market share.

Coffee bean refers to the coffee plant seed and is the source for coffee. Arabica and robusta are the two commonly found beans in the world. Arabica consists of around 2% caffeine whereas robusta beans consist of more than 4% of caffeine. Coffee is one of the most popular beverages across the globe, and hence it makes coffee beans a major cash crop and one of the key export products.

The global coffee beans market is currently growing at a significant rate, owing to increase in coffee consumption among consumers. In addition, health benefits associated with coffee and expansion of the retail market makes the buying process easy for the consumers that drive the global coffee beans market. Moreover, decrease in consumption of carbonated drinks has supplemented the coffee beans market growth. However, availability of tea is projected to restrain the global coffee beans market.

The report segments the global coffee beans industry based on product, end use, and geography. Based on product, the coffee beans market is categorized into arabica, robusta, and others. By end use, the coffee beans industry is classified into food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players of the global coffee beans industry have adopted product development as their key developmental strategy to strengthen their foothold in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Kicking Horse Whole Bean, Death Wish Coffee, La Colombe Corsica Blend, Caribou Coffee, LUIGI LAVAZZA S.P.A., Illycaff? S.p.A., Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Company, Ltd., La Colombe Torrefaction, INC., Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Inc., Coffee Bean International, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global coffee beans market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the coffee beans market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the coffee beans market framework.

The key players are profiled and their strategies are studied to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

COFFEE BEANS MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Arabica

Robusta

Others

By End Use

Personal Care

Food

Pharmaceutical

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

