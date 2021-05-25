Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Rate, Demand And Forecast Till 2023 – Ali S.p.A, Illinois Tool Works, Duke Manufacturing, The Middleby, Alto-Shaam

The report on “Commercial Cooking Equipment Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Commercial cooking equipment plays a vital role in the food service & processing industry. Ovens and fryers are some of the commonly used equipment for preparing various food cuisines. This equipment is used for baking, grilling, frying, or toasting in various restaurants, hotels, and fast-food centers. In addition, these enable easy preparation of food and preservation. Moreover, this equipment ensures food safety, reduce labor, and operational cost. This equipment helps improving presentation and retaining taste and nutrients of food.

Ali S.p.A, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., The Middleby Corporation, Alto-Shaam, Inc., Edward Don & Company, Fujimak Corporation, Manitowac Company Inc., AB Electrolux, and Rational AG.

Rapid growth in restaurants, and hotels was attributed to rapid urbanisation and globalization, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increased demand for healthy and tasty food drive the market growth. However, high initial capital cost for installing commercial cooking equipment, and volatile prices of raw materials hampers the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, launch of eco-friendly and efficient cooking equipment in kitchen due to rapid depletion of natural resources such as LPG and other petroleum products, is anticipated to unfold numerous opportunity for the market growth.

The market segmentation is based on type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into braising pans/tilting skillets, broilers/char broilers/grills/griddles, cook-chill systems, fryers, ovens, cookers, ranges, kettles, steamers, and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into full service restaurant & hotels, quick service restaurants, and catering service. The market is analysed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

