Drone Service Market to Grow at 51+% CAGR to Reach US$ 24,882.2 Mn by 2027 Led by Terra Drone Corporation, CyberHawk Innovations Limited, Drone Volt, Zipline, Aerodyne Group, Airinov, Sky Future, SkySpecs

Latest market study on “Drone Service Market to 2027 by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid); Services (Surveying & Mapping, Delivery, and Aerial Photography); Industries (Real Estate/Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Industrial, and Law Enforcement) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the drone service market is estimated to reach US$ 24,882.2 Mn by 2027 from US$ 435.2 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The drone service providers offer various types of drones to the end user industries for several purposes such as surveying, mapping, inspection, cinematography, and goods delivery among others. These third- party service providers offer their customers a variety of drones ranging from fixed- wing drones, rotary wing drones, and hybrid drones. The rotary wing drones are the most attractive unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial use, and the same is expected to dominate the market for drone service over the next decade. The primary advantage of rotary wing drones is that these vehicles have the ability to VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), thereby requiring smaller takeoff and landing area. Another strength of rotary wing drones to hover around and to execute agile maneuvering, which helps the rotary wing drones to attract customers from several industries. The rotary wing drones are majorly deployed for applications such as precision inspection, as these drones have the ability to hover in a particular region and inspect a single target for a more extended period. These capabilities have impressed various end- user industries, which has improved its adoption rate in the drone service market.

The major companies offering drone services to different industries include Terra Drone Corporation, CyberHawk Innovations Limited, Drone Volt, Zipline, Aerodyne Group, Airinov, Sky Future, SkySpecs, Measure and Flirtey among others. Several other companies are also offering these services to different industries which are facilitating the drone services market to propel over the years.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD100001336/

The research thoroughly establishes critical Drone Service Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Drone Service Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Drone Service Market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Drone Service Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Drone Service Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report segments the global Drone Service market as follows:

Global Drone Service Market – By Drone Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Hybrid Drone

Global Drone Service Market – By Service

Surveying, Mapping and Inspection

Delivery

Aerial Photography

Others

Global Drone Service Market – By Industry

Real Estate/Infrastructure

Media & Entertainment

Agriculture

Industrial

Law Enforcement

Others

Global Drone Service Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of South America

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPAD100001336/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com