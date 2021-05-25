Electric Scooters Market Lead By GOVECS , Vmoto Limited, Honda Motor , Terra Motors , Piaggio & C. SpA, BMW Motorrad, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle

Electric scooter are defined motorized bicycles propelled by human power or by a combination of human power and electric motor, capable of propelling the vehicle not more than 30 Mph on level ground. The vehicle consist of two wheels and a motor which triggers at a certain speed. These scooters offers high efficiency in comparison to conventional scooters at the expense of slightly reduced performance. Technological advancement have these scooters as a perfect commuting option without the hassle of traffic and crowded public transportation.

Increasing disposable income on the consumer end and government push to adopt environmentally safe solutions, these vehicles have witnessed significant growth rate in the recent years. For instance, the government of China has announced the subsidy of US$ 100-1000 on the purchase of electric or hybrid scooters. In U.S. the administration is offering tax credits amounting to a maximum of US$ 7,500 over the purchase of battery for hybrid vehicles. However complex regulations regarding vehicle speed, consumer focusing over performance rather fuel efficiency are expected to inhibit the growth of the market.

ECCITY Motocycles, Hero Eco (Hero Electric) , Gogoro Inc., GOVECS GmbH, Vmoto Limited, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Terra Motors Corp., Piaggio & C. SpA, BMW Motorrad, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Electric Scooters market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Electric Scooters market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Electric Scooters market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Electric Scooters market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Electric Scooters market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Electric Scooters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

