Embedded Computing Market Business Growth Analysis and Business Opportunities 2023- Advantech, Kontron, Abaco, Artesyn Embedded, Curtiss Wright Controls, Portwell, Radisys

Embedded Computing System is a combination of hardware and software which are designed to perform a specific dedicated function in an electronic device or machine. The hardware and software are two distinguished parts of any embedded computing system that are activated by a set of commands called program to perform an operation as a lone system. Microcontrollers (MCUs) or microprocessors (MPUs) or other custom designed chips along with supporting software in ROM (Read Only Memory) are the basic components used to run an embedded computing system. They have strong characteristics of high speed, low power consumption, accuracy, adaptability, reusability, reliability, size, and others. In general, it encompasses storage, timers, power supply, system application circuits, and serial communication part.

Embedded computing systems are used to control, monitor, or perform a specific function of an electronic equipment by executing a fixed set of commands, rules, plan, or programs, which include reading inputs, data processing, display output, generating & transmitting data and others. Embedded computing is an integral part of consumer electronics. Variety of electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, personal computers, gaming consoles, and others depend on embedded computing technology. Rising standards of living, awareness about technology, and falling prices of consumer electronics devices has increased the penetration of consumer electronics equipped with embedded computing among end-user verticals.

Advantech, Kontron, Abaco, Artesyn Embedded, Curtiss Wright Controls, ADLINK, DFI, MSC Technologies, Congatec AG, Portwell, Radisys, Avalue Technology, Mercury Systems, IEI, Data Modul, AAEON, Digi International, Fastwel, NEXCOM

