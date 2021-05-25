Gamification in Education Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

The gamification in learning is an educational approach which helps learners to motivate to learn using video game design and elements in learning environments. The purpose is enjoyment and engagement by capturing the interest of learners and inspiring them to continue learning. Gamification in education helps learners to master the skill or information, as they put them to competition or challenges. The gamification in education market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing adoption of gamification and digital learning, extensive government initiatives for growth of E-learning and learning management systems, rise in cloud adoption among organizations and institutions motivate learners to adopt web-based gamification solutions and increasing importance of continuous learning in corporate setups boosts the market growth. However, the low motivation and engagement in the adoption of gamification solutions is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

This market research report provides a big picture on Gamification in Education Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Gamification in Education Market hike in terms of revenue.

Companies Mentioned In Global Market:

1.Bluerabbit Edu

2.Bunchball inc.

3.Classcraft Studios Inc.

4.Cognizant

5.D2L Corporation

6.Kahoot!

7.MPS Interactive Systems Limited

8.NIIT

9.Paratus Knowledge Ventures Pvt Ltd

10.Tophatmonocle Corp

Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments. Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The market payers from Gamification in Education Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand in the global market.

