Global False Eyelashes Market Forecast to 2023 Published By Marketresearchnest

False eyelashes are a kind of beauty products. Art designed for the eye, eyelashes inciting to show the spirit, specially designed transparent type, the color of the color of the eyelashes complete shot on the face. Many fashionable ladies like to use false eyelashes to beautify their eyes, the correct use will make the eyes lovely.

The global False Eyelashes market was estimated at USD$ 1005.6 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach USD$ 1241.2 million by 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2017 and 2021. False Eyelashes are defined as artificial eyelashes which are worn to define the eyes and to thicken the upper eyelashes. The false eyelashes are worn with the help of a special glue and can be self-applied. The product majorly is categorized into two types: Strip lashes and Individual lashes. Strip lashes are worn directly across the eyelashes while the individual eyelashes needs to be applied each separately. False eyelashes are available all across the globe in a huge variety of designs, colors, lengths and material-type. The growing trend of highlighting the lash line to make it look more defined is one of the major factor influencing its market.

Synthetic hair based false eyelashes will witness high growth rate (~4.42%). By 2023, synthetic hair based false eyelashes among the various other raw materials is projected to grow the most due to its high consumer’s preference and convenience in production. Human hair based false eyelashes share will experience highest growth in the market. Fur and feather based lashes will experience fair growth rate based on changing trends and increasing demand for unique products

Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate the false eyelashes market with more than 50% market share. North America will witness the highest growth rate (~5.14%) during forecast period 2017 to 2023. Growing popularity of eye cosmetics and increasing beauty awareness amongst the female population is driving the market growth of false eyelashes globally. Rise in sale through various distribution channel is playing a key role in the false eyelashes market growth from last few years.

False Eyelashes Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the False Eyelashes basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

