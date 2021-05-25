Global Micro-LED Display Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Micro-LED Display Market by Product (Large Scale Display, Small- & Medium-sized Display, and Micro Display), Application (Smartphone & Tablet, PC & Laptop, TV, Smartwatch, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Entertainment & Sports, Automotive, Retail, Government & Defense, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Micro-LED Display Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Micro-LED display is an emerging technology, which offer reduced energy consumption as compared to the conventional LCD and OLED display systems. In addition, this display possesses potential performance advantages over OLED and LCD displays such as lower latency, high contrast ratio, and high color saturation.

The global micro-LED display market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for bright & power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED display. However, high cost of this display is expected to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the micro-LED display market based on product, application industry vertical, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divide into large-scale display, small- & medium-sized display, and micro display. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, TV, PC & laptop, smartwatch, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is classified into consumer electronics, entertainment & sports, automotive, retail, government & defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Apple Inc., Samsung, Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride, eLUX, Rohinni LLC, and Aledia are provided in this report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Large-scale Display

– Small- & Medium-sized Display

– Micro Display

By Application

– Smartphone & Tablet

– TV

– PC & laptop

– Smartwatch

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Consumer Electronics

– Entertainment & Sports

– Automotive

– Retail

– Government & Defense

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– South Korea

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Apple Inc.

– Samsung

– Sony Corporation

– Oculus

– VueReal

– LG Display

– Play Nitride

– eLUX

– Rohinni LLC

– Aledia

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels

3.5.1.2. Increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED displays

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost of micro-LED display

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Upsurge in demand for consumer electronics

CHAPTER 4: MICRO-LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Large-scale display

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Small- & medium-sized display

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Micro display

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MICRO-LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Smartphone & tablet

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. PC & laptop

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. TV

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Smartwatch

5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: MICRO-LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Consumer electronics

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Entertainment & sports

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Automotive

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Retail

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.6. Government & defense

6.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: MICRO-LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5. Market analysis, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by PRODUCT

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by PRODUCT

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by PRODUCT

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue @…



